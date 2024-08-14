Podcast: Action by bigger carriers offers a look at freight future

Seasonal factors continue to impact the spot market. Brent Hutto of Truckstop says a closer look at the data – and at how bigger carriers are operating – tells us something about the future. Also, a lawyer representing a New Mexico trucking company explains why it’s taking the feds to court over the new independent contractor rule.

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

Yellow asks a federal appeals court to revive its case against the Teamsters. Class 8 trucks sales are on the rebound. And a trucking hall of fame names four new honorees while TA is looking for its next Citizen Drivers.

Lawsuits target new independent contractor rule

Earlier this year, the Department of Labor instituted a new rule that defines when a worker can be considered an independent contractor. It’s raised a number of questions and concerns among trucking companies who depend on contractors to do business. It’s also spurred a number of lawsuits. Sheng Li of the New Civil Liberties Alliance is representing a New Mexico-based trucking company that just filed a legal challenge. He explains why it’s taking the new rule to court.

Action by bigger carriers offers a look at freight future

Seasonal factors continue to impact the spot market. And while load post volume and rates were mostly down last week, Brent Hutto of Truckstop says a closer look at the data – and a look at how bigger carriers are operating – tells us something about the future.

