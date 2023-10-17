Podcast: A whole new problem with electric vehicles

Electric vehicles are creating all kinds of problems not seen with traditionally fueled vehicles. Among these is what happens after one is in a collision. And when it comes to protecting your CDL, the guys at Road Law have a few tips. We’ll get the details from attorneys Jeff McConnell and James Mennella. We’ll also hear from an expert about why a pilot program for heavier trucks is a bad idea. And FMCSA is expected to release a proposal outlining the deployment of commercial motor vehicles with automated driving systems.

0:00 – Newscast

10:07 – Protecting your CDL

25:00 – Official: Don’t test heavier trucks on the highways

39:28 – A whole new problem with electric vehicles

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

The number one industry concern among drivers is compensation, according to a new study. Several hundred Peterbilt trucks fall under a new recall. And the 10-pound, 14-ounce catch that just broke a state record.

Protecting your CDL

When it comes to protecting your CDL, the guys at Road Law have a few tips. We'll get the details from attorneys Jeff McConnell and James Mennella.

Official: Don’t test heavier trucks on the highways

Recently, a publication called the DC Journal ran a piece by Steven Casstevens, who serves on the law enforcement board for the Coalition Against Bigger Trucks. We'll talk with him about what he wrote and how it applies to efforts to increase truck size and weight. Also, before the year is over, FMCSA is expected to release a proposal outlining the deployment of commercial motor vehicles with automated driving systems.

A whole new problem with electric vehicles

Electric vehicles are creating all kinds of problems not seen with traditionally fueled vehicles. Among these is what happens after one is in a collision.

