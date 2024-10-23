Podcast: A simple feature on your smartphone could save a life

Nearly all smartphones are now equipped with a Do Not Disturb feature – and if you use it when you should, it could save a life. Also, an Oregon plan to expand I-5 is the subject of a new lawsuit. However, it leads to a bigger topic: Do highway-widening projects work? What’s on your Motor Vehicle Record could potentially have a huge impact on your career – and ability to make a living. And pressure on the spot market is making rates go up. We’ll find out how things look in the freight market from Brent Hutto of TruckStop.

Will I-5 expansion plan accomplish its goal?

An Oregon DOT plan to expand Interstate 5 isn’t just the subject of a new lawsuit. It also leads to a bigger conversation about highway widening projects. The research shows they don’t really accomplish what they set out to do. Tyson Fisher of Land Line Magazine helps us cover those bases. Plus, other news of the day, including a drop in truck tonnage, the percentage of female drivers and more.

A simple feature on your phone could save a life

A phone feature could save a life. And in fact, nearly all smartphones are now equipped with a Do Not Disturb feature. We’ll hear from a safety group that talks about the importance of enabling this feature and keeping your eyes on the road.

Taking care of the information on your MVR

What’s on your driving record – or more specifically, your MVR, or motor vehicle record. It’s an important piece of information because what is in there can potentially have a huge impact on your career – and ability to make a living. David Grimes of CDL Legal offers some insight into the topic.

Spot market shows signs of rising rates

Pressure on the spot market is making rates go up. We’ll find out how things are looking in the freight market at week 41 of this year from Brent Hutto of TruckStop.

