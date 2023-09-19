Contact Us

Podcast: A prediction of higher fuel prices

September 18, 2023

Higher oil prices mean higher prices at the pumps, and that’s the forecast for the rest of the year. A senior marketing analyst with the U.S. Energy Information Administration joins us to talk about predictions in this month’s short-term energy outlook. Also, in an effort to unite the community of African American women and women of color within the trucking industry, an association was formed. We recently spoke with the president and co-founder of the African American Women in Trucking Association. And a coalition of two dozen trucking stakeholders is urging lawmakers to move the Truck Parking Safety Improvement Act to the House floor for consideration.

0:00 – Newscast

09:51 – A prediction of higher prices

24:34 – Uniting women of color in trucking

39:18 – Industry groups unite over truck parking

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

The Truck Safety Coalition is calling for a probe into U.S. DOT underride research. The sale of Yellow terminals, trucks and trailers gets a timeline. And we’ll tell you where you can save 35 cents a gallon on diesel through the end of the month.

A prediction of higher prices

Higher oil prices mean higher prices at the pumps, and that’s the forecast for the rest of the year. A senior marketing analyst with the U.S. Energy Information Administration joins us to talk about predictions in this month’s short-term energy outlook.

Uniting women of color in trucking

In an effort to unite the community of African American women and women of color within the trucking industry, an association was formed. We recently spoke with the president and co-founder of the African American Women in Trucking Association about how it got started and the importance of having representation in the industry.

Industry groups unite over truck parking

A coalition of two dozen trucking stakeholders is urging lawmakers to move the Truck Parking Safety Improvement Act to the House floor for consideration. We’ll hear from Bryce Mongeon of OOIDA’s Washington, D.C., office about what the letter says and why it’s important.

