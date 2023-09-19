Podcast: A prediction of higher fuel prices

Higher oil prices mean higher prices at the pumps, and that’s the forecast for the rest of the year. A senior marketing analyst with the U.S. Energy Information Administration joins us to talk about predictions in this month’s short-term energy outlook. Also, in an effort to unite the community of African American women and women of color within the trucking industry, an association was formed. We recently spoke with the president and co-founder of the African American Women in Trucking Association. And a coalition of two dozen trucking stakeholders is urging lawmakers to move the Truck Parking Safety Improvement Act to the House floor for consideration.

0:00 – Newscast

09:51 – A prediction of higher prices

24:34 – Uniting women of color in trucking

39:18 – Industry groups unite over truck parking

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

You can submit nominations for the 2023 Goodyear Highway Hero Award online now through Dec. 31.

You can learn more about the African America Women Trucking Association at their website.

Remember, it’s never too late to contact your lawmakers.

You can donate to the Truckers for Troops fund all year.

Subscribe to Land Line Now

Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cell phone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

The Truck Safety Coalition is calling for a probe into U.S. DOT underride research. The sale of Yellow terminals, trucks and trailers gets a timeline. And we’ll tell you where you can save 35 cents a gallon on diesel through the end of the month.

Back to top

A prediction of higher prices

Higher oil prices mean higher prices at the pumps, and that’s the forecast for the rest of the year. A senior marketing analyst with the U.S. Energy Information Administration joins us to talk about predictions in this month’s short-term energy outlook.

Back to top

Uniting women of color in trucking

In an effort to unite the community of African American women and women of color within the trucking industry, an association was formed. We recently spoke with the president and co-founder of the African American Women in Trucking Association about how it got started and the importance of having representation in the industry.

Back to top

Industry groups unite over truck parking

A coalition of two dozen trucking stakeholders is urging lawmakers to move the Truck Parking Safety Improvement Act to the House floor for consideration. We’ll hear from Bryce Mongeon of OOIDA’s Washington, D.C., office about what the letter says and why it’s important.

Back to top