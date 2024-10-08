Podcast: A peek ahead at the broker transparency proposal

We’ll offer a look ahead to what we can expect when FMCSA issues a broker transparency rule, currently scheduled for this month. Also, Hamish Woodrow of Motive talks about what’s happening at the ports – as well as what that says about the state of trucking and the general economy. And a lot of truckers have spoken out regarding the rising cost of insurance. So why is that happening? We’ll get some insight from OOIDA’s Truck Insurance Department. Then, California’s governor vetoed a bill that would have banned driverless trucks, as well as another bill that would have studied the state’s most dangerous roads.
0:00 – A peek ahead at the broker transparency proposal
10:15 – Some good economic news from the ports
25:08 – Why is the cost of truck insurance rising?
40:05 – California governor vetoes ban on driverless trucks
A peek ahead at the broker transparency proposal
The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration is set to pull the curtain back on a new broker transparency rule sometime this month. What can we expect? Mark Schremmer of Land Line Magazine joins Land Line Now with the details. Plus, the latest on Hurricane Milton, diesel prices and more.
Some good economic news from the ports
Numerous factors in the general economy have a direct and profound impact on what happens in trucking – and among all of those, one of the most important is what’s happening at the ports, both seaports and land crossings at borders. A company called Motive looks regularly at these and other aspects of the economy, then issues a monthly report. Hamish Woodrow of Motive explains the latest figures.
Why is the cost of truck insurance rising?
A lot of conversation has taken place among truckers regarding the cost of truck insurance – something that most say is rising. So why is that happening, and how is it affecting trucking operations? Trina Skywalker and Lisa Waske of OOIDA’s Truck Insurance Department join the program to discuss some of the factors involved.
California governor vetoes ban on driverless trucks
Things are busy in California right now. The governor vetoed a bill that would have banned driverless trucks, as well as another bill that would have studied the state’s most dangerous roads. We’ll get an update on those items and more of what’s happening in the Golden State from Land Line’s state legislative expert, Keith Goble.