Podcast: A look into the ‘driver shortage’ uncovers something else

June 26, 2024

|

A Georgia state senator discusses an effort to look into the “driver shortage” and what sorts of trucking problems came to light instead. Also, increased loads and fewer carriers are what DAT is seeing on its load board as we head into the summer months. Robert Rouse of DAT also looks ahead to the July Fourth holiday.

0:00 – Newscast

10:14 – A look into the ‘driver shortage’ uncovers something else

40:09 – How a decrease in trucks is impacting the spot market

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

A House appropriations bill includes two big items of interest for truckers. Challenging market conditions continue throughout all three load types. And new legislation seeks to address the rampant rise in cargo theft.

A look into the ‘driver shortage’ uncovers something else

The Georgia Senate formed a committee last year to look into the so-called “driver shortage.” What it came up with was a set of recommendations – and perhaps a realization that while there isn’t a shortage, there are a host of challenges facing current and potential truck drivers that need fixing. The Georgia state senator who served as the committee’s chair joins the program to talk about what it found.

How a decrease in trucks is impacting the spot market

Increased loads and fewer carriers are what DAT is seeing on its load board as we head into the summer months. We’ll speak with Robert Rouse of DAT about the upcoming July Fourth holiday and how a decrease in trucks is impacting the spot market.

