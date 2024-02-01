Podcast: A look at what’s ahead for diesel, oil markets

Diesel prices have been pretty steady over the past few weeks. But what do the next few weeks or even months have in store? That depends, says Tom Kloza of the Oil Price Information Service. Also, an OOIDA life member and former board member was named Overdrive’s Trucker of the Year. We speak with him about how life behind the wheel quickly went from a job to a passion. And the recent cold snap that thumped the U.S. had ripple effects on the spot market. Robert Rouse of DAT joins the program for a look at the landscape.

0:00 – Newscast

09:58 – A look at what’s ahead for diesel, oil markets

24:36 – OOIDA life member named Overdrive Trucker of the Year

39:21 – What effect did the recent cold snap have on the freight market?

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

A look at what’s ahead for diesel, oil markets

Diesel prices have been pretty steady over the past few weeks. But what do the next few weeks or even months have in store? That depends, says Tom Kloza of the Oil Price Information Service. He’ll break down the list of scenarios for us – and what they could mean for you when filling up.

OOIDA Life Member named Overdrive Trucker of the Year

An OOIDA life member and former board member was named Overdrive’s Trucker of year. We speak with him about this award and how life behind the wheel quickly went from a job to a passion.

What effect did the recent cold snap have on the freight market?

The recent cold snap that thumped the U.S. had ripple effects on the spot market. Robert Rouse of DAT joins the program for a look at the landscape – and one market that’s got a strong demand for trucks right now.

