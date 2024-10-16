Podcast: A little glimmer of hope in this week’s rates

It’s been tough lately for small carriers. But we’ve seen over three months of rates that are above the same month’s the previous year. Also, fuel is a huge expense for any owner-operator – but Trevor Williams, OOIDA’s fuel card coordinator, says there are plenty of ways to save at the pump. And getting compensated for a loss when someone causes a wreck is important, but it’s also important to be compensated for your downtime.
10:15 – Saving money on fuel is vital to success in trucking.
25:08 – Making sure you’re compensated for downtime.
40:20 – A little glimmer of hope in this week’s rates.
Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson
Diesel prices are up for a fourth straight week. U.S. DOT aims to modernize drug and alcohol testing regulations. And CVSA releases the results from August’s Brake Safety Week.
Saving money on fuel is vital to success in trucking
OOIDA’s Truck to Success seminar is coming up fast – and our series previewing the three-day event continues with a look at fuel. It’s a huge expense for any owner-operator – but Trevor Williams, OOIDA’s fuel card coordinator, says there are plenty of ways to save at the pump.
Making sure you’re compensated for downtime
There’s nothing good about being involved in an accident. But for many aspects of that situation, methods exist to compensate you for any loss. And a big one many don’t think of is what’s called “downtime compensation.” Kelsea Eckert is an attorney with Eckert and Associates who specializes in helping truckers get compensation in that kind of situation. She’ll join the show to explain what’s involved in getting that.
A little glimmer of hope in this week’s rates
If you’re a small, spot market carrier, it’s been a tough time of late. But at this point in time, we’ve seen more than three straight months of rates that are above the same months the previous year. We’ll get an update from Brent Hutto of Truckstop.