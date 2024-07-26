Podcast: A busy week in news – Chevron doctrine, speed limiters, lease-purchase and more

A misrepresentation of data about speed limiters by a congressman during a House subcommittee hearing led off the top news of the week. Also, the American Logistics Aid Network steps in to organize the logistics when disasters strike in the U.S. – and there are a lot right now. And large carriers continue to talk about an alleged driver shortage – but with turnover around 100 percent, is that the case? OOIDA tour truck driver Marty Ellis offers a few thoughts.

0:00 – Newscast

10:22 – Network steps up to organize things when America faces disaster

25:15 – A busy week in news: Chevron doctrine, speed limiters, lease-purchase and more

40:23 – A little bit of truth-telling regarding the “driver shortage”

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

Subscribe to Land Line Now

You can subscribe to Land Line Now through your favorite podcast app. To subscribe on Spotify, go to the Land Line Now page on that app and click on “Follow.”

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

A new Senate bill seeks to reform the regulatory process, codify the Chevron doctrine. Two new reports on the freight market prompt cautious optimism about recovery. And the Wienermobile gets knocked off the road.

Back to top

Network steps up to organize things when America faces disaster

When disaster strikes across America, the helpers spring to action. But that’s not always an efficient process, especially when it comes to logistics. That’s where the American Logistics Aid Network, or ALAN, steps in – and it’s doing so in several places right now. Executive Director Kathy Fulton joins Land Line Now to talk about ALAN’s mission and how you as a professional truck driver can help carry it out.

Back to top

A busy week in news: Chevron doctrine, speed limiters, lease-purchase and more

From data misrepresentation on speed limiters and efforts to wrest back control of regulatory authority for federal agencies to predatory lease-purchase agreements and marijuana regulations, we’ve got plenty of new developments to break down in our latest Land Line roundtable discussion. And that’s just we do when Tyson Fisher and Mark Schremmer of Land Line Magazine join the program for a wide-ranging discussion.

Back to top

A little bit of truth-telling regarding the ‘driver shortage’

Anyone who has been in trucking for any amount of time has heard the cry from large carriers that they’re experiencing a driver shortage. And that’s despite the fact that they’re recruiting enough drivers every single year to support a nearly 100 percent turnover rate – or in the case of some carriers, more. OOIDA tour truck driver Marty Ellis has heard from truckers on the topic and has some perspective to share.

Back to top