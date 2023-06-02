Contact Us

Podcast: A big step toward an AEB mandate

June 1, 2023

|

NHTSA has taken a big step toward a rule to require automatic emergency braking – or AEB – on passenger cars and light trucks; meanwhile, the same agency has launched an investigation into that very technology. Also, development continues on the new PC-12 engine oil category. We recently spoke with the American Petroleum Institute about what consumers can expect from this new category of oil. And Marty Ellis has been running into more drivers who are being paid through a 1099, even when they don’t own the truck they’re driving.

0:00 – Newscast

09:25– What you can expect from the new PC-12 engine oil

24:19 – A big step toward an AEB mandate

39:03 – Questions about 1099 pay for drivers

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

Subscribe to Land Line Now

Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cellphone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.

 

 

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

We’ll tell you why saliva testing still isn’t an option for carriers despite a new rule on saliva testing now being in effect. Julie Su’s nomination for labor secretary re-enters the spotlight next week. And the trash can breaking world records.

Back to top

What you can expect from the new PC-12 engine oil

Development continues on the new PC-12 engine oil category. We recently spoke with the American Petroleum Institute about where they’re at in the process, and what consumers can expect from this new category of oil.

Back to top

A big step toward an AEB mandate

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has taken a big step toward a rule to require automatic emergency braking – or AEB – on passenger cars and light trucks; meanwhile, the same agency has launched an investigation into that very technology.

Back to top

Questions about 1099 pay for drivers

Marty Ellis has been running into more drivers who are being paid through a 1099, even when they don’t own the truck they’re driving. And the arrangement raises some real questions about pay, legality and taxes, among other problems.

Back to top 

Related Podcasts

cargo theft

Podcast: What’s behind the surge in cargo thefts

Cargo theft and fraud schemes have skyrocketed over the first five months of 2023. Keith Lewis of CargoNet tells us what’s behind the spike.

May 31

electric vehicles charge station

Podcast: Catching revenue from electric vehicles

The popularity of hybrid and electric vehicles has state officials throughout the country working to capture needed transportation revenue.

May 30

EPA

Congress votes to halt EPA regulation ► Podcast

With a vote in the House, Congress sends a strong “no” to the Environmental Protection Agency regarding its recent emission regulation.

May 29

Shell Rotella SuperRigs is Thursday through Saturday

Truck shows – the best of old and new ► Podcast

Both the American Truck Historical Society and Shell Rotella SuperRigs will show off the best of the best at their truck shows next month.

May 26

Latest Podcasts

All Podcasts »

Podcast: A big step toward an AEB mandate

Podcast: What’s behind the surge in cargo thefts

Podcast: Catching revenue from electric vehicles

Congress votes to halt EPA regulation ► Podcast

Truck shows – the best of old and new ► Podcast