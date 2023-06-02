Podcast: A big step toward an AEB mandate

NHTSA has taken a big step toward a rule to require automatic emergency braking – or AEB – on passenger cars and light trucks; meanwhile, the same agency has launched an investigation into that very technology. Also, development continues on the new PC-12 engine oil category. We recently spoke with the American Petroleum Institute about what consumers can expect from this new category of oil. And Marty Ellis has been running into more drivers who are being paid through a 1099, even when they don’t own the truck they’re driving.

0:00 – Newscast

09:25– What you can expect from the new PC-12 engine oil

24:19 – A big step toward an AEB mandate

39:03 – Questions about 1099 pay for drivers

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

We’ll tell you why saliva testing still isn’t an option for carriers despite a new rule on saliva testing now being in effect. Julie Su’s nomination for labor secretary re-enters the spotlight next week. And the trash can breaking world records.

What you can expect from the new PC-12 engine oil

Development continues on the new PC-12 engine oil category. We recently spoke with the American Petroleum Institute about where they’re at in the process, and what consumers can expect from this new category of oil.

A big step toward an AEB mandate

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has taken a big step toward a rule to require automatic emergency braking – or AEB – on passenger cars and light trucks; meanwhile, the same agency has launched an investigation into that very technology.

Questions about 1099 pay for drivers

Marty Ellis has been running into more drivers who are being paid through a 1099, even when they don’t own the truck they’re driving. And the arrangement raises some real questions about pay, legality and taxes, among other problems.

