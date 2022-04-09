Personal conveyance limits sought by CVSA

CVSA – the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance – wants changes to the rules for personal conveyance – and wants to track your truck as it goes down the road.

Listen to our full show

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

Another state is putting a fuel tax holiday in place, and this one applies to diesel. Canada’s 2022 budget includes supply chain commitments. And a fabled truck stop is about to get a lot bigger.

FMCSA nominee speaks out

The latest in the line of acting administrators – and now nominee for the full time job – made her first major public appearance recently. We’ll bring you what she had to say. We’ll also have information on some situations that you may not be aware are considered refusals under drug testing rules, and what a recruiter at one motor carrier had to say about driver retention.

Just like in the old days

You hear all the time that trucking isn’t like the old days anymore, that truckers don’t help others the way they used to. But in the past couple of weeks, Marty Ellis has seen just the opposite.

