Personal conveyance limits sought by CVSA

CVSA – the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance – wants changes to the rules for personal conveyance – and wants to track your truck as it goes down the road.
Listen to our full show
CVSA wants changes to the rules for personal conveyance – and wants to track your truck as it goes down the road. Also, the latest in the line of acting administrators made her first major public appearance recently. We'll bring you what she had to say. We'll also have information on some situations that you may not be aware are considered refusals under drug testing rules, and what a recruiter at one motor carrier had to say about driver retention. And you hear all the time that trucking isn't like the old days anymore, that truckers don't help others the way they used to. But Marty Ellis has seen just the opposite.
Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson
Another state is putting a fuel tax holiday in place, and this one applies to diesel. Canada’s 2022 budget includes supply chain commitments. And a fabled truck stop is about to get a lot bigger.
FMCSA nominee speaks out
The latest in the line of acting administrators – and now nominee for the full time job – made her first major public appearance recently. We’ll bring you what she had to say. We’ll also have information on some situations that you may not be aware are considered refusals under drug testing rules, and what a recruiter at one motor carrier had to say about driver retention.
Just like in the old days
You hear all the time that trucking isn’t like the old days anymore, that truckers don’t help others the way they used to. But in the past couple of weeks, Marty Ellis has seen just the opposite.
Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information
- The deadline to apply for open positions on FMCSA’s Women of Trucking Advisory Board has been extended to April 15. You can get details on how to apply here.
- Get a full look at the 2022 Canadian budget here.
- Learn more about the OOIDA Safe Driving Award Program.
- Starting Sunday, Marty Ellis and the Spirit of the American Trucker will be at the Petro in Rochelle, Ill. That’s at Exit 99 off Interstate 39. Find upcoming Spirit stops here.
- Remember, it’s never too late to contact your lawmakers. You can do that via the Fighting for Truckers website or by calling 202-224-3121.
- Find out how to listen to Land Line Now on TNC Radio.
- You can donate to the Truckers for Troops fund all year.
- OOIDA has an online resource to provide access to information needed to operate in the coronavirus pandemic. Click on the COVID-19 menu at the top of the page on the Land Line Media website.