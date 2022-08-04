Personal conveyance confusion costs truckers

Marty is hearing about a problem that some truckers are having with hours of service compliance – and it involves the time they spend using their trucks for personal conveyance.
Listen to our full show
Marty Ellis is hearing about a problem that some truckers are having with hours of service compliance – and it involves the time they spend using their trucks for personal conveyance. Also, ever look at your truck and trailer and think, that might be a good place to put an advertisement? Then you may be interested in what one start-up company is doing. And with shippers clearing out of their docks, activity on the MembersEdge loadboard went up last week. DAT’s Dean Croke talks about what’s happening in the overall spot market.
Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson
The Port of Oakland is taking thousands of protesters to court. A state down South is extending its fuel tax holiday. And some sad news, as the founder of the world’s largest truck convoy to benefit Special Olympics has passed away.
Ads on trucks
Ever look at your truck and trailer and think, that might be a good place to put an advertisement? Then you may be interested in what one start-up company is doing.
Clearing the docks, loading the boards …
With shippers clearing out of their docks, activity on the MembersEdge loadboard went up last week. DAT’s Dean Croke talks about what’s happening in the overall spot market.
Subscribe to Land Line Now
Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cellphone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.
Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information
- Western Star Trucks has added a new tractor to its lineup geared toward owner-operators and small fleets. Read about it here.
- Marty Ellis and OOIDA’s Tour Truck, the Spirit of the American Trucker, are at the TA in Lake Station, Ind. That’s at Exit 15B off Interstates 80 and 94. Find upcoming Spirit stops here.
- Get more information about the freight market. And you can find loads at OOIDA MembersEdge.
- Remember, it’s never too late to contact your lawmakers. You can do that via the Fighting for Truckers website or by calling 202-224-3121.
- Find out how to listen to Land Line Now on TNC Radio.
- You can donate to the Truckers for Troops fund all year.
- OOIDA has an online resource to provide access to information needed to operate in the coronavirus pandemic. Click on the COVID-19 menu at the top of the page on the Land Line Media website.