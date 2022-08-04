Personal conveyance confusion costs truckers

Marty is hearing about a problem that some truckers are having with hours of service compliance – and it involves the time they spend using their trucks for personal conveyance.

Listen to our full show

Marty Ellis is hearing about a problem that some truckers are having with hours of service compliance – and it involves the time they spend using their trucks for personal conveyance. Also, ever look at your truck and trailer and think, that might be a good place to put an advertisement? Then you may be interested in what one start-up company is doing. And with shippers clearing out of their docks, activity on the MembersEdge loadboard went up last week. DAT’s Dean Croke talks about what’s happening in the overall spot market.

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

The Port of Oakland is taking thousands of protesters to court. A state down South is extending its fuel tax holiday. And some sad news, as the founder of the world’s largest truck convoy to benefit Special Olympics has passed away.

Ads on trucks

Ever look at your truck and trailer and think, that might be a good place to put an advertisement? Then you may be interested in what one start-up company is doing.

Clearing the docks, loading the boards …

With shippers clearing out of their docks, activity on the MembersEdge loadboard went up last week. DAT’s Dean Croke talks about what’s happening in the overall spot market.

Subscribe to Land Line Now

Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cellphone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information