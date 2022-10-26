Pennsylvania targets unpaid tolls

Two Pennsylvania state lawmakers want to collect millions in unpaid turnpike tolls – and it may mean an unpleasant surprise for some motorists. Meanwhile, California’s governor has stymied attempts to link transportation funding with greenhouse gas reductions.

Two Pennsylvania state lawmakers want to collect millions in unpaid turnpike tolls – and it may mean an unpleasant surprise for some motorists. Meanwhile, California’s governor has stymied attempts to link transportation funding with greenhouse gas reductions. Also, we look back at a $44.4 million win in New York state related to registration and decal taxes. Then we look ahead to the honorees at this week’s second annual American Trucking and Industry Leader Hall of Fame induction ceremony. And what do elevated levels of iron and silicon mean for your engine? We’ll get the answer.

Diesel prices have leveled off after multiple weeks of spikes. The Labor Department extends the comment period window for its worker classification proposal. And a state trooper who gained fame in “Smokey and the Bandit” has passed away.

Our series looking back at OOIDA’s biggest accomplishments as we approach the Association’s 50th anniversary continues with a look at a $44.4 million win in New York state related to registration and decal taxes. Then we look ahead to the honorees in the spotlight at this week’s second annual American Trucking and Industry Leader Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

What do elevated levels of iron and silicon mean for your engine? You’d likely never know unless you’re running routine oil analysis. Nick Rivera of Mobil Delvac breaks down an actual report that shows some abnormalities that raised red flags for him.

