Pay by the mile? Not really, and truckers are pissed

It’s accepted that most truckers are paid by the mile. But are they really? Even when it’s so-called “practical miles,” truckers are more often than not traveling more miles than they’re paid for. And Marty Ellis is hearing about it.
Our featured story
Listen to our full show
Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson
The Canadian convoy of truckers opposed to cross-border vaccine mandates rolls into Ottawa amid a heavy police presence. Used Class 8 truck prices continue setting records. And the OODIA board member attempting to change the narrative on driver retention problems.
Roses and Razzberries
From a towing company accused of fraud to a trucker who helped a fellow driver in a jam, we’ll tell you who in recent news has been good and who’s been bad with some Roses and Razzberries.
The all-new National Registry of Certified Medical Examiners – will it work?
One of the Department of Transportation’s more problematic computer systems – the National Registry of Certified Medical Examiners – is getting a facelift. But will it fix the problems the website faced in the past? Also, OOIDA responds to a lawsuit over the Hours of Service.
