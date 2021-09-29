Parking survey asks truckers the real questions

Land Line Now, Sept. 28, 2021.
A state survey allows truckers to speak out about parking, and to be specific about where the problem is, and what’s needed to solve it.
I. Today’s news with Scott Thompson
FMCSA opens up the new portal required for declaring COVID-19 emergency hours-of-service operations. Diesel prices hit a level not seen in nearly seven years. And step right up to get your free cup of Joe for National Coffee Day.
II. Parking survey lets truckers get specific
A survey in Washington state gives truckers a rare opportunity to not only offer opinions about the parking situation, but to be specific about where the problem is, and what’s needed to solve it. Also, we’ll discuss the upcoming Truck to Success seminar.
III. Fuel taxes and registration fees
Three states plan to increase their fuel tax on Oct. 1, while Pennsylvania lawmakers consider a change in state registration that could make it far easier to comply.
IV. Infrastructure bill battle in the House
Debate is about to start in the U.S. House on the bipartisan infrastructure bill – but controversy surrounding what the House will vote on when, and how much everything will cost, could spell trouble for progress.
Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information
- The Washington State Legislature is seeking feedback from the trucking industry on truck parking issues and strategies. You can complete the survey here through Sept. 30.
- The OOIDA Foundation Truck to Success seminar will be held in person at the Courtyard by Marriott in Blue Springs, Mo., and online via Zoom starting at 8 a.m. Central Time Oct. 26-28. You can register here.
