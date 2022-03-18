Parking, restroom bills pass in Washington state

Washington state lawmakers have OK’d money to keep the state’s rest areas open, preserving vital parking, and they passed a bill to ensure that truckers who work at the state’s ports have access to restrooms there.

Listen to our full show

Catch up on the news with Ashley Blackford

FMCSA announces the launch of the Women of Trucking Advisory Board. A Florida truck driver is arrested after his co-driver’s body was found in a ditch last week. And fire crews battle a blaze at a Walmart distribution center in Indianapolis.

Moving information to better move freight

The White House has announced an initiative to improve data flow in the supply chain. But how will that work? Meanwhile, the president’s trucking action plan hits the 90-day market – we’ll fill you in on where it stands.

Fixing America’s bridges

The sales pitch for the infrastructure bill was that it would finally begin the process of rehabilitating America’s crumbling infrastructure. And much of the money was targeted to one particular part of that infrastructure.

