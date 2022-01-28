Parking effort underway in Washington state

Washington state lawmakers are trying to help truckers with parking, including keeping state-owned and -operated rest areas open there.
I. Today’s news with Scott Thompson
The U.S. DOT plan to reduce the spike in traffic fatalities has one noteworthy omission. OOIDA defends the recent hours-of-service changes in a federal appeals court brief. And running a marathon is impressive enough – but how about running one when the temperature is 63 degrees below zero?
II. Under 21 program takes another step
The White House Office of Management and Budget has given an initial OK for collecting information for the FMCSA’s apprenticeship pilot program for under-21-year-old drivers.
III. Parking push in Washington state
Washington state Lawmakers are trying to help truckers with parking, including keeping state-owned and -operated rest areas open; meanwhile, several states may require truckers to remove snow and ice from atop their vehicles.
IV. New DOT safety strategy
Earlier today, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced his department’s new Comprehensive National Roadway Safety Strategy. We’ll have the details.
