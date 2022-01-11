Parking crisis: What can cities and states do?

Two truck drivers explain the current parking situation to city officials, while OOIDA presses states to do their part to solve the crisis.

I. Today’s news with Scott Thompson

The trucking industry ended 2021 with a whimper when it comes to jobs. At least one state lawmaker is trying to spur the private sector to build more truck parking. And you never know what you’re going to get when you mail in one of those at-home DNA test kits.

II. Explaining the parking crisis to cities

What can cities do about truck parking? It turns out, a lot. But first, they need to understand the problem. Two truck drivers recently explained what the current parking situation is like at a National League of Cities meeting.

III. Knowing your drivers

Whether you know it or not, you’re entering into a relationship when you hire on a driver. That means you’d better be sure you know as much as you can about that person before you let them run under your authority. Trista Roby and Trina Skywalker of OOIDA’s Truck Insurance Department discuss the insurance implications if something goes wrong.

IV. Pushing states to help with parking

In the absence of a clear federal effort to solve the truck parking crisis, some in trucking, including OOIDA, are pushing states to take the lead. We’ll discuss that effort, and state efforts on several other issues.

