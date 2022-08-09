Parking bill – what’s the next hurdle?

Efforts to pass a bill to pave more truck parking took a huge leap forward recently, but some major hurdles have yet to be overcome. We’ll find out where we are and what’s next.

Trucking employment numbers continue their upward trend. NHTSA adds two more Tesla crashes to its ongoing probe. And Paccar issues a recall for tens of thousands of Kenworth and Peterbilt trucks.

Highway Angel stops erratic driver

A recent recipient of the Highway Angel award is being hailed a hero after stopping an overdosing motorist who was driving erratically. We’ll explain how he was able to stop the car and offer advice to the man behind the wheel.

Personal violations, professional record

Do personal vehicle violations effect your commercial driving record? We’ll explain what the answers is, and why.

