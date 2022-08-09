Parking bill – what’s the next hurdle?

Efforts to pass a bill to pave more truck parking took a huge leap forward recently, but some major hurdles have yet to be overcome. We’ll find out where we are and what’s next.
Listen to our full show
Efforts to pass a bill to pave more truck parking took a huge leap forward recently, but it still has to overcome some major hurdles . We’ll find out where we are and what’s next. Also, a recent recipient of the Highway Angel award is being hailed a hero after stopping an overdosing motorist who was driving erratically. We’ll explain how he was able to stop the car and offer advice to the man behind the wheel. And do personal vehicle violations effect your commercial driving record? We’ll explain what the answers is, and why.
Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson
Trucking employment numbers continue their upward trend. NHTSA adds two more Tesla crashes to its ongoing probe. And Paccar issues a recall for tens of thousands of Kenworth and Peterbilt trucks.
Highway Angel stops erratic driver
A recent recipient of the Highway Angel award is being hailed a hero after stopping an overdosing motorist who was driving erratically. We’ll explain how he was able to stop the car and offer advice to the man behind the wheel.
Personal violations, professional record
Do personal vehicle violations effect your commercial driving record? We’ll explain what the answers is, and why.
Subscribe to Land Line Now
Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cellphone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.
Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information
- Paccar is recalling 54 models of their medium- and heavy-duty trucks assembled in the last year over steering gear concerns.
- WIT and Daimler Truck North America are seeking nominations for the 2022 Influential Woman in Trucking Award.
- If someone coerces you to violate regulations, call 888-368-7238 or file a complaint online to the National Consumer Complaint Database.
- Saturday Tuesday, Marty Ellis and OOIDA’s Tour Truck, the Spirit of the American Trucker, will be at the TA in Tooele, Utah. That’s at Exit 99 off Interstate 80. Find upcoming Spirit stops here.
- If you know a trucker driver that you’d like to nominate for the Truckload Carrier Association’s Highway Angel award, you can submit your nomination online.
- Find out more about OOIDA’s Truck Insurance program here.
- Remember, it’s never too late to contact your lawmakers. You can do that via the Fighting for Truckers website or by calling 202-224-3121.
- Find out how to listen to Land Line Now on TNC Radio.
- You can donate to the Truckers for Troops fund all year.
- OOIDA has an online resource to provide access to information needed to operate in the coronavirus pandemic. Click on the COVID-19 menu at the top of the page on the Land Line Media website.