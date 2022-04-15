Parking, bathroom bills now law in Washington state

Washington state lawmakers have taken two big steps toward helping truckers who work in that state – ensuring parking at the state’s rest areas stay open, and guaranteeing access to bathrooms at ports.

Washington state lawmakers have taken two big steps toward helping truckers who work in that state – ensuring the state's rest areas stay open, and guaranteeing access to bathrooms at ports. Also, the U.S. EPA officials have been hearing from the public about attempts to ramp up emissions controls on trucks. We'll have the details on that – as well as efforts to get more veterans into truck and the lawsuit over hours of service changes. And a regulation that forbids coercing truckers into violating the regulations has been on the books for some time. However, what happens when truckers report that coercion has occurred?

A new bill that aims to guarantee overtime pay for truckers gets immediate support from trucking and safety groups. Texas slightly eases up some of its commercial vehicle inspections amid pushback. And Washington State asks truckers for input on truck parking, supply chain problems and more.

EPA considers stricter truck emissions rules

For much of this week, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has been hearing from the public, interest groups and truck representatives about their intent to ramp up emissions controls on trucks. We’ll have the details on that – as well as efforts to get more veterans into truck and the lawsuit over hours of service changes.

What happens when truckers report coercion?

A regulation that forbids coercing truckers into violating the regulations has been on the books for some time. However, what happens when truckers report that coercion has occurred? We’ll discuss recent developments on the issue.

