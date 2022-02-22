Pam’s pretty pink Peterbilt

Depending on where you are, you have a decent chance out on the road of seeing some incredibly beautiful show trucks plying their trade – some of them with pretty unusual twists in their appearance or design. So, have you ever seen one in pink? Bryan Martin of the Chrome Shop Mafia explains.

Listen to our full show

Depending on where you are, you have a decent chance out on the road of seeing some incredibly beautiful show trucks plying their trade – some of them with pretty unusual twists in their appearance or design. So, have you ever seen a Peterbilt in pink? Bryan Martin of the Chrome Shop Mafia explains. OOIDA tour truck driver Marty Ellis and Business Services Manager Dale Watkins offer some winter driving tips. And money from the new federal infrastructure bill has not yet made its way to any pavement. However, members of Congress are already debating its economic impact.

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

Diesel prices have officially reached a benchmark of $4 a gallon. The first Vehicle Inventory and Use Survey letters in two decades are hitting mailboxes. And a car that had more success on the silver screen than the road is making a comeback.

Winter driving tips

Forecasters expect a warmer winter for much of the U.S., and so far that prediction has been on par. But despite the change in some temperatures, the importance of being prepared on the road remains the same. OOIDA tour truck driver Marty Ellis and Business Services Manager Dale Watkins offer some winter driving tips.

The infrastructure bill and the economy

Money from the new federal infrastructure bill has not yet made its way to any pavement. However, members of Congress are already debating its economic impact.

Subscribe to Land Line Now

Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cellphone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information