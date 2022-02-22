Pam’s pretty pink Peterbilt

Depending on where you are, you have a decent chance out on the road of seeing some incredibly beautiful show trucks plying their trade – some of them with pretty unusual twists in their appearance or design. So, have you ever seen one in pink? Bryan Martin of the Chrome Shop Mafia explains.
Listen to our full show
Depending on where you are, you have a decent chance out on the road of seeing some incredibly beautiful show trucks plying their trade – some of them with pretty unusual twists in their appearance or design. So, have you ever seen a Peterbilt in pink? Bryan Martin of the Chrome Shop Mafia explains. OOIDA tour truck driver Marty Ellis and Business Services Manager Dale Watkins offer some winter driving tips. And money from the new federal infrastructure bill has not yet made its way to any pavement. However, members of Congress are already debating its economic impact.
Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson
Diesel prices have officially reached a benchmark of $4 a gallon. The first Vehicle Inventory and Use Survey letters in two decades are hitting mailboxes. And a car that had more success on the silver screen than the road is making a comeback.
Winter driving tips
Forecasters expect a warmer winter for much of the U.S., and so far that prediction has been on par. But despite the change in some temperatures, the importance of being prepared on the road remains the same. OOIDA tour truck driver Marty Ellis and Business Services Manager Dale Watkins offer some winter driving tips.
The infrastructure bill and the economy
Money from the new federal infrastructure bill has not yet made its way to any pavement. However, members of Congress are already debating its economic impact.
Subscribe to Land Line Now
Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cellphone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.
Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information
- Starting Friday, Marty Ellis and the Spirit of the American Trucker will be at the TA in Matthews, Mo. That’s at Exit 58 off Interstate 55. Find upcoming Spirit stops here.
- Be sure to check out Chrome Shop Mafia and 4 State Trucks. If you have a question you’d like to ask Bryan about truck mods or technical issues, you can email him at BossManonLandLineNow@ChromeShopMafia.com.
- Be sure to check out the Fighting for Truckers website. Remember, it’s never too late to contact your lawmakers. You can do that via the website or by calling 202-224-3121.
- Find out how to listen to Land Line Now on TNC Radio.
- You can donate to the Truckers for Troops fund all year.
- OOIDA has an online resource to provide access to information needed to operate in the coronavirus pandemic. Click on the COVID-19 menu at the top of the page on the Land Line Media website.