The nomination of Julie Su to be the new secretary of labor continues to move forward – and so do efforts to oppose that nomination. Those includes a hearing before a U.S. House committee this week, and her nomination hearing in the Senate. Also, how did Land Line Now come about and what went in to making it happen? OOIDA Marketing Director Mike Schermoly joins us for some stories about how it all began. And Jami Jones and Mark Schremmer join us to talk about FMCSA’s renewed commitment to technology in the name of safety. They also have thoughts on bills in Florida that could put potentially put some truckers out of business, and FMCSA’s crash preventability program.

0:00 – Newscast.

9:43 – Land Line Now, how it all came together.

24:03 – Land Line News Roundtable.

38:47 – Opposition to Su nomination mounts.

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

Congressional hearings this week will focus on issues that could impact you. OOIDA takes it messages against new EPA regulations to the masses. And Daimler has two new recalls in effect for thousands of trucks.

Land Line Now, how it all came together

Over the past few months, we’ve been marking OOIDA’s 50th anniversary with stories about 50 things the Association has done for truckers. And one of those things is our radio program, Land Line Now. So how did the show come about and what went in to making it happen? OOIDA marketing director Mike Schermoly joins us for some stories about how it all began and some of the things that happened on the way.

Land Line News Roundtable

It’s time for another meeting of the minds to go in depth on the latest and biggest stories in the trucking industry. In a Land Line Roundtable discussion, Jami Jones and Mark Schremmer join us to talk about FMCSA’s renewed commitment to technology in the name of safety. They also have thoughts on bills in Florida that could put potentially put some truckers out of business, and FMCSA’s crash preventability program.

Opposition to Su nomination mounts

The nomination of Julie Su to be the new secretary of labor continues to move forward – and so do efforts to oppose that nomination. Those includes a hearing before a U.S. House committee this week, and her nomination hearing in the Senate.

