OOIDA: UCR fees should be lowered

The comment period is open for Unified Carrier Registration fees. OOIDA Executive Vice President Lewie Pugh discusses how the Association thinks the fees should be set and used.
Listen to our full show
The comment period is open for Unified Carrier Registration fees. OOIDA Executive Vice President Lewie Pugh discusses how the Association thinks the fees should be set and used. Also, from the continued spread of a trucking myth to federal officials who are pressing for action on truck parking, we'll tell you who in recent news has been good and who's been bad with some Roses and Razzberries. And Marty Ellis is running into a problem some truckers are having with the hours of service, specifically dealing with what time has to be on duty, and what time does not. And he's ready with some advice.
Catch up on the news with Ashley Blackford
Companies could face huge fines in Canada for violating the Motor Vehicle Safety Act. West Coast port workers are not expected to strike despite the looming deadline for a new contract. And truck parking is on the agenda for the I-81 Corridor Coalition’s next roundtable.
Roses and Razzberries
From the continued spread of a trucking myth to federal officials who are pressing for action on truck parking, we’ll tell you who in recent news has been good and who’s been bad with some Roses and Razzberries.
When it’s supposed to be on duty time
Marty Ellis is running into a problem some truckers are having with the hours of service, specifically dealing with what time has to be on duty, and what time does not. And he’s ready with some advice.
Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information
- A state of emergency has been declared in Montana after historic flooding. Get the details here.
- Starting Saturday, Marty Ellis and the Spirit of the American Trucker will be at the Ohio Vintage Truck Reunion. That takes place at the Ashland County Fairgrounds in Ashland, Ohio. Find upcoming Spirit stops here.
- Leave your comments here on the annual UCR fees here. The deadline is June 28. Read OOIDA’s Call to Action.
- Remember, it’s never too late to contact your lawmakers. You can do that via the Fighting for Truckers website or by calling 202-224-3121.
