Contact Us
TBS

OOIDA: UCR fees should be lowered

June 17, 2022

|

The comment period is open for Unified Carrier Registration fees. OOIDA Executive Vice President Lewie Pugh discusses how the Association thinks the fees should be set and used.

Listen to our full show

The comment period is open for Unified Carrier Registration fees. OOIDA Executive Vice President Lewie Pugh discusses how the Association thinks the fees should be set and used. Also, from the continued spread of a trucking myth to federal officials who are pressing for action on truck parking, we’ll tell you who in recent news has been good and who’s been bad with some Roses and Razzberries. And Marty Ellis is running into a problem some truckers are having with the hours of service, specifically dealing with what time has to be on duty, and what time does not. And he’s ready with some advice.

Catch up on the news with Ashley Blackford

Companies could face huge fines in Canada for violating the Motor Vehicle Safety Act. West Coast port workers are not expected to strike despite the looming deadline for a new contract. And truck parking is on the agenda for the I-81 Corridor Coalition’s next roundtable.

Roses and Razzberries

From the continued spread of a trucking myth to federal officials who are pressing for action on truck parking, we’ll tell you who in recent news has been good and who’s been bad with some Roses and Razzberries.

When it’s supposed to be on duty time

Marty Ellis is running into a problem some truckers are having with the hours of service, specifically dealing with what time has to be on duty, and what time does not. And he’s ready with some advice.

Subscribe to Land Line Now

Bullhorn logo smallGo to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cel phone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

 

TravelCenters

Related Podcasts

Drug and Alcohol Clearinghouse, whisky, pills

Clearing up the Clearinghouse

The drug and alcohol clearinghouse has left many truckers confused. We’ll try to clear up some of that confusion with some help from CMCI.

June 16

truck parking Interstate 81, Virginia DOT

Truck parking the target of I-81 effort

The executive director of the I-81 Corridor Coalition talks about an upcoming roundtable discussion focusing on truck parking there.

June 15

IFTA fuel tax

Fuel tax holidays, tax rebates sought

Maryland lawmakers want to stop automatic fuel tax increases, while other states consider tax rebates to help consumers with rising prices.

June 14

bridge

Bridge in Kansas City gobbles up trucks

A low bridge in Missouri famous for eating 18-wheelers is making headlines again after a trash truck became its latest victim.

June 13

Latest Podcasts

All Podcasts »

OOIDA: UCR fees should be lowered

Clearing up the Clearinghouse

Truck parking the target of I-81 effort

Fuel tax holidays, tax rebates sought

Bridge in Kansas City gobbles up trucks