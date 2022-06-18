OOIDA: UCR fees should be lowered

The comment period is open for Unified Carrier Registration fees. OOIDA Executive Vice President Lewie Pugh discusses how the Association thinks the fees should be set and used.

Companies could face huge fines in Canada for violating the Motor Vehicle Safety Act. West Coast port workers are not expected to strike despite the looming deadline for a new contract. And truck parking is on the agenda for the I-81 Corridor Coalition’s next roundtable.

Roses and Razzberries

When it’s supposed to be on duty time

