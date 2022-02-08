OOIDA to U.S., Canada: Give truckers a break on vaccine mandates

OOIDA has been on record opposing vaccine mandates since the topic first came up. Now, it’s officially asking both the U.S. and Canadian governments to give truckers break as they carry out their duties across the border.

OOIDA has been on record opposing vaccine mandates since the topic first came up. Now, it’s officially asking both the U.S. and Canadian governments to give truckers break as they carry out their duties across the border. Also, the clock is ticking toward the April tax filing deadline. So what kind of information, paper work and support material do you need now to make things go smoothly then? And a convoy in protest of vaccine mandates is set to start soon in the United States. One of the organizers explains how their demonstration will be similar to and different from the one in Canada.

Get ready now to file taxes later

Vaccine mandates target of planned convoy

