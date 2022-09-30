OOIDA to FMCSA: Enforce broker transparency

OOIDA is asking the FMCSA to respond to a petition from more than two years ago regarding broker transparency, a fee paid by hazmat haulers may be increasing, and FMCSA may require trucks to have electronic identification technology onboard.

Listen to our full show

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

As the devastation of Hurricane Ian comes into focus, more disaster declarations are being announced. The transportation secretary reaches out to OOIDA about truck parking. And another autonomous pilot program partnership celebrates progress.

Training refugees for trucking

A program in Wisconsin is encouraging refugees to consider a career in trucking. We’ll speak with the director of truck driving programs at Fox Valley Technical College about this new training opportunity.

Get ready to vote

We’re only a few weeks away from the November election. We’ll go over the basics of voter registration – as well as a series of road-related ballot measures in California.

Subscribe to Land Line Now

