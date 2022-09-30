OOIDA to FMCSA: Enforce broker transparency

OOIDA is asking the FMCSA to respond to a petition from more than two years ago regarding broker transparency, a fee paid by hazmat haulers may be increasing, and FMCSA may require trucks to have electronic identification technology onboard.
Training refugees for trucking
