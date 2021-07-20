OOIDA to city council: Say no to a Minneapolis truck parking ban

Land Line Now, July 19, 2021.

OOIDA tells local officials why a Minneapolis truck parking ban is a bad idea, and they’re giving the Association feedback of their own.

I. Today’s news with Terry Scruton

Another politician takes aim at truck drivers. The FMCSA is told there is no driver shortage. And today’s installment of “Announcements that shouldn’t have to be made…”

II. What’s on your mind? OOIDA Foundation surveys truckers

Technology mandates, insurance hikes and speed limiters are just a few of the topics OOIDA members get steamed about. The OOIDA Foundation recently conducted a survey on some of those issues, and the results tell us a lot about the issues, and concerns, on truckers’ minds.

III. Making claims easier by acting now

Making an insurance claim is never fun, but with a few steps, it can be a bit easier. We’ll tell you about the preventative steps you can take right now that make filing claims a lot less painful.

IV. Minneapolis truck parking ban – OOIDA explains why it’s a bad idea

Minneapolis is getting close to putting a truck parking ban in place, as is one of its suburbs. Plus, more about a problem faced by auto transporters.

