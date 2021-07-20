OOIDA to city council: Say no to a Minneapolis truck parking ban

Land Line Now, July 19, 2021.
OOIDA tells local officials why a Minneapolis truck parking ban is a bad idea, and they’re giving the Association feedback of their own.
I. Today’s news with Terry Scruton
Another politician takes aim at truck drivers. The FMCSA is told there is no driver shortage. And today’s installment of “Announcements that shouldn’t have to be made…”
II. What’s on your mind? OOIDA Foundation surveys truckers
Technology mandates, insurance hikes and speed limiters are just a few of the topics OOIDA members get steamed about. The OOIDA Foundation recently conducted a survey on some of those issues, and the results tell us a lot about the issues, and concerns, on truckers’ minds.
III. Making claims easier by acting now
Making an insurance claim is never fun, but with a few steps, it can be a bit easier. We’ll tell you about the preventative steps you can take right now that make filing claims a lot less painful.
IV. Minneapolis truck parking ban – OOIDA explains why it’s a bad idea
Minneapolis is getting close to putting a truck parking ban in place, as is one of its suburbs. Plus, more about a problem faced by auto transporters.
Subscribe to Land Line Now
Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cellphone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.
Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information
- Learn more about the OOIDA Safe Driving Award Program.
- OOIDA is offering a free Truck to Success webinar at 7 p.m. central time July 20. The webinar will cover the cost of operations. You can sign up for the webinar here.
- Marty Ellis and OOIDA’s tour truck, the Spirit of the American Trucker, are at the Petro in Rochelle, Ill. That’s at Exit 99 off Interstate 39. You can find upcoming Spirit stops here.
- Find out more about the OOIDA Foundation.
- Find out more about OOIDA’s Truck Insurance program here.
- Be sure to check out the new Fighting for Truckers website. And remember, it’s never too late to contact your lawmakers. You can do that via the website or by calling 202-224-3121.
- If you’ve been hauling COVID-19 vaccines across the country in recent weeks, we want to hear from you for a story we’re working on. Just send an email to LandLineNow@OOIDA.com and we’ll get back to you.
- OOIDA has an online resource to provide access to information needed to operate in the coronavirus pandemic. Click on the COVID-19 menu at the top of the page on the Land Line Media website.