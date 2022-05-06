OOIDA: Speak out on speed limiters now

FMCSA has released a proposal that would require speed limiters on commercial trucks. And OOIDA is urging truckers to speak out.

Also, hundreds of truck drivers will be in Pennsylvania this weekend to help make wishes come true for sick children. This is the 33rd annual Mother's Day Make-A-Wish convoy. We'll find out how the event started, and what it means to be back to full scale this year. And the Illinois Supreme Court has ruled in favor of constitutional protection for transportation revenue. Meanwhile, Legislation in Louisiana would double fines on an important bridge.

Colorado aims to prevent a tragedy like the one that garnered national headlines recently. The deadliest highways in the nation are called out. And checking out what’s being bill as the “Taj Mahal” of rest areas.

Hundreds of truck drivers will be in Pennsylvania this weekend to help make wishes come true for sick children. This is the 33rd annual Mother’s Day Make-A-Wish convoy. We’ll find out how the event started, and what it means to be back to full scale this year.

The Illinois Supreme Court has ruled in favor of constitutional protection for transportation revenue. Meanwhile, Legislation in Louisiana would double fines on an important bridge.

