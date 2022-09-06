OOIDA president on how to improve trucking

For more than 40 years now, Todd Spencer has worked at OOIDA. Recently, the Association’s president joined us on the program to talk about his history in the industry and to discuss some of the issues he’s been working on.

Listen to our full show

For more than 40 years now, Todd Spencer has worked at OOIDA. Recently, the Association’s president joined us on the program to talk about his history in the industry and to discuss some of the issues he’s been working on. Also, there are more questions than answers about California’s AB5 law. So California officials are trying to clear up some of the confusion. Bryce Mongeon of OOIDA’s Washington, D.C. office explains what we learned from a recent webinar dedicated to the controversial law. And Marty Ellis takes safety very seriously. And that’s why a recent event in the news has him ready to issue a warning to truckers who roll far too fast through truck stops.

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

A new court decision clears the way for implementation of California’s AB5 law. The average price for a gallon of diesel goes up for the first time in more than two months. And the founding members of the Women of Trucking Advisory Board are named.

Questions about AB5 – and some answers

There are more questions than answers about California’s AB5 law. Enforcement may be just around the corner. So with that in mind, California officials are trying to clear up some of the confusion about how it’ll impact the trucking industry. Bryce Mongeon of OOIDA’s Washington D.C. office explains what we learned from a recent webinar dedicated to the controversial law.

Too fast for the truck stop

Marty Ellis takes safety very seriously. And that’s why a recent event in the news has him ready to issue a warning to truckers who roll far too fast through truck stops.

Subscribe to Land Line Now

Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cellphone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information