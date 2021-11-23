OOIDA: Pave more truck parking

Land Line Now, Nov. 22, 2021.

OOIDA wants the secretary of transportation to use infrastructure bill money to pave more truck parking – even through Congress left it out.

I. Today’s news with Scott Thompson

Canada will soon require truckers crossing into the country to be double-vaccinated. “Nuclear verdicts” get the headlines, but a study says smaller settlements could raise your insurance premiums. And the FBI is following up on a new lead in the search for Jimmy Hoffa.

II. Providing Meals for 18 Wheels

It’s tough to be away from your family at the holidays, and many truckers end up on the road instead at home. But Thanksgiving Dinner may still be in their future, thanks to Meals for 18 Wheels. Also, every year, a group of truck drivers helps trucking families who are in need. It’s called the Truckers Christmas Group – and they’re already getting prepared for their annual effort.

III. Land Line Magazine Preview

Land Line Magazine is a bit like a mullet in the sense that it’s business up front and a party in the back. After getting through the hard news, the staff likes to lighten things up with some fun features near the back of the magazine.

IV. Truck Parking: OOIDA asks feds to pave more

OOIDA is asking the secretary of transportation to use money from the recent infrastructure bill to pave more truck parking – even through Congress left it out.

