OOIDA objects to EPA approval of California plan

OOIDA has stepped into a court case involving California and new emission standards. We’ll get the details on that – and an attempt to put truckers who fail to pay certain fees out-of-service – from Bryce Mongeon of OOIDA’s Washington, D.C., office.

OOIDA joins the fight against an EPA decision on California. The fight to guarantee truckers bathroom access reaches the federal level. And a new survey suggest that the public has a lot of respect for truckers.

Hundreds of women are expected at this year’s Women in Trucking Conference coming up. We’ll have details on that, as well as a look at this month’s Land Line Magazine with Managing Editor Jami Jones.

A new rule in Pennsylvania requires snow and ice to be removed from atop vehicles. And now, the state lawmaker responsible for that legislation wants to set up a grant program for scrapers to be installed around the state.

