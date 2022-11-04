Contact Us
OOIDA objects to EPA approval of California plan

November 3, 2022

OOIDA has stepped into a court case involving California and new emission standards. We’ll get the details on that – and an attempt to put truckers who fail to pay certain fees out-of-service – from Bryce Mongeon of OOIDA’s Washington, D.C., office.

Listen to our full show

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

OOIDA joins the fight against an EPA decision on California. The fight to guarantee truckers bathroom access reaches the federal level. And a new survey suggest that the public has a lot of respect for truckers.

Women in Trucking conference coming up

Hundreds of women are expected at this year’s Women in Trucking Conference coming up. We’ll have details on that, as well as a look at this month’s Land Line Magazine with Managing Editor Jami Jones.

Lawmaker wants snow scrapers in Pennsylvania

A new rule in Pennsylvania requires snow and ice to be removed from atop vehicles. And now, the state lawmaker responsible for that legislation wants to set up a grant program for scrapers to be installed around the state.

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

  • The Virginia DOT is working on a plan for improvements to Express Lanes in the National Capital Region and wants input from professional drivers. Take the survey here.
  • Marty Ellis and OOIDA’s tour truck, the Spirit of the American Trucker, are at the TA in Ontario, Calif. That’s at Exit 57 on Interstate 10. Find upcoming Spirit stops here.
  • For more information the Women in Trucking Accelerate conference visit their website.
  • If you’re a trucker not receiving Land Line Magazine and you’d like to, you can sign up here. It’s free!
  • Remember, it’s never too late to contact your lawmakers. You can do that via the Fighting for Truckers website or by calling 202-224-3121.
  • You can donate to the Truckers for Troops fund all year.
  • Find out how to listen to Land Line Now on TNC Radio.

 

