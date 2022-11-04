OOIDA objects to EPA approval of California plan

OOIDA has stepped into a court case involving California and new emission standards. We’ll get the details on that – and an attempt to put truckers who fail to pay certain fees out-of-service – from Bryce Mongeon of OOIDA’s Washington, D.C., office.
OOIDA joins the fight against an EPA decision on California. The fight to guarantee truckers bathroom access reaches the federal level. And a new survey suggest that the public has a lot of respect for truckers.
Women in Trucking conference coming up
Hundreds of women are expected at this year’s Women in Trucking Conference coming up. We’ll have details on that, as well as a look at this month’s Land Line Magazine with Managing Editor Jami Jones.
Lawmaker wants snow scrapers in Pennsylvania
A new rule in Pennsylvania requires snow and ice to be removed from atop vehicles. And now, the state lawmaker responsible for that legislation wants to set up a grant program for scrapers to be installed around the state.
