OOIDA board interviews

Five truck drivers are vying for seats on the OOIDA Board of Directors – and today, we take an in-depth look at those running, including their views of some of the vital issues in the industry today.
Today’s News: The see-saw effect on diesel prices continues
Plus, the Biden administration details plans to phase out emissions and we’ll tell you where you can get a 50-cent discount on diesel through the end of the month.
Indiana speed limit differential
There are only a handful of states that have speed limit differential laws on the books. Indiana is one of them – but at least one state lawmaker wants to get the Hoosier State of that list.
- In an effort to reduce wildlife deaths caused by vehicle crashes, Montana DOT has proposed wildlife fencing along I-90 near Drummond. They are asking for public comment on the project.
- Marty Ellis and OOIDA’s tour truck, the Spirit of the American Trucker, are at the TA in Amarillo, Texas. That’s at Exit 74 on Interstate 40. Find upcoming Spirit stops here.
- OOIDA Board of Directors alternate election is under way. Voting is open to life members, senior members, members and retired members who are current on their dues. If you would like a paper ballot, call us at 816-229-5791. The deadline to vote is Feb. 25.
