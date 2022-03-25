One left lane rule falls, another still alive

New Mexico’s governor has vetoed a left lane rule in that state, and Virginia’s governor will soon have a chance to sign one. Meanwhile, several states are close to requiring vehicles to remove snow and ice accumulated on top.
New Mexico’s governor has vetoed a left-lane rule in that state, and Virginia’s governor will soon have a chance to sign one. Meanwhile, several states are close to requiring vehicles to remove snow and ice accumulated on top. Also, the FMCSA is here at the Mid-America Trucking Show to discuss some of the agency’s recent and planned actions – as well as how those actions will affect your life. And MATS is an opportunity to talk with truckers and get their take on the issues of the day. It’s also a chance to bring issues to those truckers, and get their take on them.
North American Transborder Freight value continues to increase. Stakeholders urge Congress to pass the CHIPS Act to bolster domestic chip production. And Illinois is one step closer in redeveloping an I-80 bridge into a Bison crossing.
The FMCSA is here at the Mid-America Trucking Show to discuss some of the agency's recent and planned actions – as well as how those actions will affect your life.
MATS is an opportunity to talk with truckers and get their take on the issues of the day. It's also a chance to bring issues to those truckers, and get their take on them.
- Marty Ellis and the Spirit of the American Trucker are at the Mid-America Trucking Show in Louisville, Ky. Find upcoming Spirit stops here.
- As OOIDA leads up to its 50th anniversary, they are looking to document members, why they are part of the organization, and why it’s important to them. Stop by the main OOIDA booth at MATS and let someone there know you’d like to make a testimonial. That’s at the center of the back of the North Wing.
- OOIDA is hosting a town hall meeting at MATS at 1 p.m. Friday, March 25, in room C108 to discuss current issues in the trucking industry. All truckers are welcome.
