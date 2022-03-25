One left lane rule falls, another still alive

New Mexico’s governor has vetoed a left lane rule in that state, and Virginia’s governor will soon have a chance to sign one. Meanwhile, several states are close to requiring vehicles to remove snow and ice accumulated on top.

Listen to our full show

New Mexico’s governor has vetoed a left-lane rule in that state, and Virginia’s governor will soon have a chance to sign one. Meanwhile, several states are close to requiring vehicles to remove snow and ice accumulated on top. Also, the FMCSA is here at the Mid-America Trucking Show to discuss some of the agency’s recent and planned actions – as well as how those actions will affect your life. And MATS is an opportunity to talk with truckers and get their take on the issues of the day. It’s also a chance to bring issues to those truckers, and get their take on them.

Catch up on the news with Ashley Blackford

North American Transborder Freight value continues to increase. Stakeholders urge Congress to pass the CHIPS Act to bolster domestic chip production. And Illinois is one step closer in redeveloping an I-80 bridge into a Bison crossing.

What to expect from FMCSA’s sessions at MATS

The FMCSA is here at the Mid-America Trucking Show to discuss some of the agency’s recent and planned actions – as well as how those actions will affect your life.

OOIDA at MATS

MATS is an opportunity to talk with truckers and get their take on the issues of the day. It’s also a chance to bring issues to those truckers, and get their take on them.

Subscribe to Land Line Now

Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cellphone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information