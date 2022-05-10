NTSB calls for speed limiters alternative

The National Transportation Safety Board has long called for speed limiters on trucks. But in a recent statement, the agency called for a different approach.
Listen to our full show
Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson
A new report suggests that the move to zero-emission truck won’t have the desired effect. As International Roadcheck approaches, history shows us that many truckers may be considering parking for three days. And the transportation department headquarters is getting a new name.
Autonomous vehicles: soon or far off?
Dr. Phil Koopman of Carnegie Mellon University has studied autonomous vehicles since the 1990s. We’ll discuss the progress made since then and what the future could look like for autonomous vehicles on America’s highways.
Speed limiters: We’ve been here before
We convene another Land Line Media roundtable to talk about the FMCSA’s newest proposal to mandate speed limiters. We’ve been down this road before, and Jami Jones and Mark Schremmer of Land Line Magazine have some thoughts about how this might play out.
