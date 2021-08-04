No room for truck parking in infrastructure bill

Land Line Now, Aug. 3, 2021.

The bipartisan infrastructure bill lacks any truck parking money, and includes a study that could create problems for the trucking industry.

I. Today’s news with Terry Scruton

I-70 in Colorado could be closed for weeks. There’s bad news – and good news – for truckers in the Senate infrastructure plan. And nobody expects the Canadian inconvenience!

II. Strange noise or vibration? It may help with repairs

Have you ever heard a strange or unfamiliar noise in your truck, or felt an unexpected vibration that wasn’t there before? Have you ever leaned forward, trying to figure out why it’s doing that. Well, it turns out that can help a mechanic figure out what’s ailing your truck.

III. OOIDA calls for changes in bill – including truck parking money

The Senate is closing in on producing a bipartisan infrastructure package – and while it leaves out some awful anti-trucking provisions, it also left out money to pave more truck parking. OOIDA has issued a National Call to Action, and we’ll have the details. Also, Ohio is considering so-called “open road tolling” – collecting tolls without toll gates or toll booths – for the state’s Turnpike; meanwhile, West Virginia has decided to use $150 million dollars in surplus state funds to help fix up that state’s roads. And we’ll have some important notices from the Land Line Now Community Bulletin Board.

IV. Truck parking isn’t the only concern in infrastructure bill

The Senate continues to work on the bipartisan infrastructure bill – but it still lacks any truck parking money, and a potentially problematic study may be part of it.

