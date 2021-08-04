No room for truck parking in infrastructure bill

Land Line Now, Aug. 3, 2021.
The bipartisan infrastructure bill lacks any truck parking money, and includes a study that could create problems for the trucking industry.
I. Today’s news with Terry Scruton
I-70 in Colorado could be closed for weeks. There’s bad news – and good news – for truckers in the Senate infrastructure plan. And nobody expects the Canadian inconvenience!
II. Strange noise or vibration? It may help with repairs
Have you ever heard a strange or unfamiliar noise in your truck, or felt an unexpected vibration that wasn’t there before? Have you ever leaned forward, trying to figure out why it’s doing that. Well, it turns out that can help a mechanic figure out what’s ailing your truck.
III. OOIDA calls for changes in bill – including truck parking money
The Senate is closing in on producing a bipartisan infrastructure package – and while it leaves out some awful anti-trucking provisions, it also left out money to pave more truck parking. OOIDA has issued a National Call to Action, and we’ll have the details. Also, Ohio is considering so-called “open road tolling” – collecting tolls without toll gates or toll booths – for the state’s Turnpike; meanwhile, West Virginia has decided to use $150 million dollars in surplus state funds to help fix up that state’s roads. And we’ll have some important notices from the Land Line Now Community Bulletin Board.
IV. Truck parking isn’t the only concern in infrastructure bill
The Senate continues to work on the bipartisan infrastructure bill – but it still lacks any truck parking money, and a potentially problematic study may be part of it.
Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information
- The Women in Trucking Association is launching a pilot program to provide mentorship opportunities for entry-level female drivers. You can find more information about the program here.
- This Saturday, Marty Ellis and OOIDA’s tour truck, the Spirit of the American Trucker, will be at the Ault Truck Show at CR 33 north of Highway 14 in Ault, Colo. You can find upcoming Spirit stops here.
- You can find more on truck repair and maintenance from TA Petro, here. If you have questions send an email to AskTATruckService@ta-petro.com.
- To read about state legislation, visit Land Line Magazine’s Daily News by State.
- Infrastructure agreement needs truck parking funding. Call your senators today!
- View notices on the Bulletin Board.
- Be sure to check out the new Fighting for Truckers website. And remember, it’s never too late to contact your lawmakers. You can do that via the website or by calling 202-224-3121.
- If you’ve been hauling COVID-19 vaccines across the country in recent weeks, we want to hear from you for a story we’re working on. Just send an email to LandLineNow@OOIDA.com and we’ll get back to you.
- OOIDA has an online resource to provide access to information needed to operate in the coronavirus pandemic. Click on the COVID-19 menu at the top of the page on the Land Line Media website.