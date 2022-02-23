No jab? No problem if new vaccine mandate bill passes

No jab, no entry for Canadian and Mexican truckers entering the U.S. right now, but a new bill would provide vaccine mandate exemptions.

Fighting back against cross-border vaccine mandates, with exemptions for truckers. The opioid epidemic extends far and wide, including into trucking – so how do we end it? Plus, there may be a new national leader on truck parking.

Today’s News: U.S. convoy against vaccine mandates to start this week

Plus, the National Consumer Complaint Database is getting a makeover, but not a new name; and OOIDA has a bone to pick with a Labor Department nominee over worker classification.

Opioids: a slippery slope

The opioid epidemic has its grips on all walks of life, including the trucking industry – so how do we get people out to the other side?

A new national leader on truck parking?

The state taking rational steps to address the crisis.

