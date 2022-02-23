No jab? No problem if new vaccine mandate bill passes

No jab, no entry for Canadian and Mexican truckers entering the U.S. right now, but a new bill would provide vaccine mandate exemptions.
Listen to our full show
Fighting back against cross-border vaccine mandates, with exemptions for truckers. The opioid epidemic extends far and wide, including into trucking – so how do we end it? Plus, there may be a new national leader on truck parking.
Today’s News: U.S. convoy against vaccine mandates to start this week
Plus, the National Consumer Complaint Database is getting a makeover, but not a new name; and OOIDA has a bone to pick with a Labor Department nominee over worker classification.
Opioids: a slippery slope
The opioid epidemic has its grips on all walks of life, including the trucking industry – so how do we get people out to the other side?
A new national leader on truck parking?
The state taking rational steps to address the crisis.
Subscribe to Land Line Now
Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cellphone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.
Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information
- Find out more about Occupational Health Systems at com.
- You can find out more about the St. Christopher Fund at org.
- To read about state legislation, visit Land Line Magazine’s Daily News by State.
- View the most recent notices on the Bulletin Board.
- Be sure to check out the Fighting for Truckers website. Remember, it’s never too late to contact your lawmakers. You can do that via the website or by calling 202-224-3121.
- Find out how to listen to Land Line Now on TNC Radio.
- You can donate to the Truckers for Troops fund all year.
- OOIDA has an online resource to provide access to information needed to operate in the coronavirus pandemic. Click on the COVID-19 menu at the top of the page on the Land Line Media website.