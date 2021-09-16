New program enlists truckers in fight against human trafficking

Land Line Now, Sept. 15, 2021.

I. Today’s news with Greg Grisolano

OOIDA says House Democrats failed to put money where their mouths are when it comes to solving the truck parking crisis; Tropical Depression Nicholas continues to soak the Southeast; and FMCSA has doled out $2 million in grants to help provide CMV driver training.

II. Free training to fight human trafficking

A new program is enlisting truckers in the fight against human trafficking and training is completely free.

III. Spot market check

The spot market has cooled off a bit, but there are areas where this is money to be made.

IV. PRO Act provisions

House labor committee includes PRO Act provisions in reconciliation bill.

