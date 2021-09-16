New program enlists truckers in fight against human trafficking

Land Line Now, Sept. 15, 2021.
Click on the play button to hear our latest podcast.
I. Today’s news with Greg Grisolano
OOIDA says House Democrats failed to put money where their mouths are when it comes to solving the truck parking crisis; Tropical Depression Nicholas continues to soak the Southeast; and FMCSA has doled out $2 million in grants to help provide CMV driver training.
II. Free training to fight human trafficking
A new program is enlisting truckers in the fight against human trafficking and training is completely free.
III. Spot market check
The spot market has cooled off a bit, but there are areas where this is money to be made.
IV. PRO Act provisions
House labor committee includes PRO Act provisions in reconciliation bill.
Subscribe to Land Line Now
Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cellphone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.
Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information
- FMCSA’s Medical Review Board will hold a virtual meeting from 1-5 p.m. Eastern on Sept. 29 to discuss the voluntary recall of certain CPAP machines. The meeting is open to the public. You can register here.
- For a list of institutions included in the Commercial Motor Vehicle Operator Safety Training program, click here.
- Starting Friday, Marty Ellis and OOIDA’s tour truck, the Spirit of the American Trucker, will be at the South Dakota Special Olympics Convoy at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds in Sioux Falls, S.D. You can find upcoming Spirit stops here.
- Find more information or register for the Human Trafficking Detection Training program at com. The program is free!
- Find the details about the American Heritage Memorial, or to dedicate a brick in someone’s honor, at the org website.
- The induction ceremony for the American Trucking and Industry Leader Hall of Fame coincides with the 50th anniversary of the American Truck Historical Society celebration Oct. 16-17. Get all the details here.
- Get more information about the freight market. And you can find loads at OOIDA Members Edge.
- Be sure to check out the new Fighting for Truckers website. And remember, it’s never too late to contact your lawmakers. You can do that via the website or by calling 202-224-3121.
- OOIDA has an online resource to provide access to information needed to operate in the coronavirus pandemic. Click on the COVID-19 menu at the top of the page on the Land Line Media website.