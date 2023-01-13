New medical examiner requirements

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration is setting some new requirements for certified medical examiners, while the government releases a blueprint to “decarbonize” transportation.

Listen to our full show

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration is setting some new requirements for certified medical examiners, and the government releases a blueprint to “decarbonize” transportation. Also, we cover how the Association fought to cut the Highway Use Tax down to where it is today – directly after winning another battle. And about 20 states have acted to discourage the creation of revenue-raising speed traps. Now, Oklahoma – which already limits the amount of city budgets that can come from tickets – is looking at new ways to discourage the practice.

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

A trucker’s marijuana conviction includes some important lessons as weed becomes legal across more states. A new report suggests diesel prices will continue to drop well into 2024. And the time has arrived to register for the Make-A-Wish convoy in Pennsylvania.

Pulling back a heavy tax

Imagine if you had to cough up $2,700 each and every year to pay for the federal Highway Use Tax. It was a lot closer to reality than fiction back in the early- to mid-1980s. In our ongoing series celebrating 50 years of OOIDA, we cover how the Association fought to cut the Highway Use Tax down to where it is today – directly after winning another battle.

Oklahoma acts against speed traps

About 20 states have acted to discourage the creation of revenue-raising speed traps. Now, Oklahoma – which already limits the amount of city budgets that can come from tickets – is looking at new ways to discourage the practice. Meanwhile, a new law in Massachusetts mandates side underride guards on some trucks.

Subscribe to Land Line Now

Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cellphone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information