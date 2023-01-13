New medical examiner requirements

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration is setting some new requirements for certified medical examiners, while the government releases a blueprint to “decarbonize” transportation.
A trucker’s marijuana conviction includes some important lessons as weed becomes legal across more states. A new report suggests diesel prices will continue to drop well into 2024. And the time has arrived to register for the Make-A-Wish convoy in Pennsylvania.
Pulling back a heavy tax
Imagine if you had to cough up $2,700 each and every year to pay for the federal Highway Use Tax. It was a lot closer to reality than fiction back in the early- to mid-1980s. In our ongoing series celebrating 50 years of OOIDA, we cover how the Association fought to cut the Highway Use Tax down to where it is today – directly after winning another battle.
Oklahoma acts against speed traps
About 20 states have acted to discourage the creation of revenue-raising speed traps. Now, Oklahoma – which already limits the amount of city budgets that can come from tickets – is looking at new ways to discourage the practice. Meanwhile, a new law in Massachusetts mandates side underride guards on some trucks.
