New EPA rules may cost trucking big time

A Capitol Hill publication has taken a look at some forthcoming EPA regulations – and it, like many truckers, has concluded that it’s going to cost trucking a lot. We’ll discuss the article and its impact. Also, the fight against tolling roads is one OOIDA has been a part of for decades. OOIDA President Todd Spencer talks about the Association’s role in the fight against tolling I-80 in Pennsylvania. And not securing a load can cost you a lot of money in the long run. Trina Skywalker and Trista Roby of OOIDA’s Truck Insurance Department discuss tips on how best to secure a load to avoid damages and costly claims.

FMCSA has a new number two at the helm. The Teamsters appear ready to go to battle against Yellow. And a fallen “legend” of the trucking industry is set to be honored next month at MATS.

The fight against tolling I-80

Load securement and your insurance

