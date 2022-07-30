Contact Us
New diesel fuels, tech cut emissions faster than electric trucks, study says

July 29, 2022

A new study suggests that new diesel fuels and more modern diesel engines can actually cut emissions faster than electric trucks. Tom Berg, contributing editor at Land Line Magazine, talks about what the study found and what it might mean for the industry.

Listen to our full show

A new study suggests that new diesel fuels and more modern diesel engines can actually cut emissions faster than electric trucks. Tom Berg, contributing editor at Land Line Magazine, talks about what the study found and what it might mean for the industry. Also, this month saw progress on the Truck Parking Safety Improvement Act. Tyson Fisher joins us for another installment of The Parking Zone, where H.R. 2187 is discussed, along with the best truck stops in the nation and more. And Marty Ellis has run into a few people with questions or concerns about marijuana. And Marty is more than ready with some advice about something no trucker should be mixed up with.

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

An appeals court clears the way for the newest hours-of-service changes to stay in place. Another major carrier is speaking out about AB5 – and apparently isn’t all that concerned about the potential impacts. And the program pairing up troopers and truckers for a common goal.

The Parking Zone

Tyson Fisher of Land Line Magazine isn’t one to say, “I told you so,” but he did. He was cautiously optimistic about progress on the Truck Parking Safety Improvement Act, and that’s just what we saw this month. Tyson joins us for another installment of The Parking Zone, where H.R. 2187 is discussed, along with the best truck stops in the nation, air conditioning units and a new app that needs input from truckers.

Marijuana advice: Just don’t

Marty Ellis has run into a few people with questions or concerns about marijuana. And Marty is more than ready with some advice about something no trucker should be mixed up with. We’ll hear from the man who drives OOIDA’s Tour Truck, the Spirit of the American Trucker.

