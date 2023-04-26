For several years, trucking industry interests in Missouri have pushed a bill to reform large truck towing. And for years, the governor has blocked that measure from becoming law. Also, the OOIDA Mary Johnston Scholarship has helped more than 120 students further their education in trade schools, community colleges and four-year universities. And there are as many different types of violations as there are regulations in the books. However, some come up more commonly than others. We’ll discuss some of the violations coming up right now with Alex Clark and David Grimes of CDL Legal.

0:00 – Newscast.

9:43 – Helping students get an education.

24:03 – Common violations on the road.

38:47 – Missouri tries again on towing reform.

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

Subscribe to Land Line Now

Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cellphone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

OOIDA issues a call to action ahead of a vote in the Senate tomorrow. Diesel prices dip back down again. And the award for best truck stop in the USA goes to…

Back to top

Helping students get an education

For more than two decades, the OOIDA Mary Johnston Scholarship has helped more than 120 students further their education in trade schools, community colleges and four-year universities. As part of our series on OOIDA’s 50th anniversary, we’ll talk with the people in charge of the program and one of the early recipients.

Back to top

Common violations on the road

There are as many different types of violations as there are regulations in the books. However, some come up more commonly than others. And that list of common violations changes over time. We’ll discuss some of the violations coming up right now with Alex Clark and David Grimes of CDL Legal.

Back to top

Missouri tries again on towing reform

For several years, trucking industry interests in Missouri have pushed a bill to reform large truck towing. And for years, the governor has blocked that measure from becoming law. Meanwhile, several state governments are working on revising rules for autonomous vehicles to make way for truck platooning within their borders.

Back to top