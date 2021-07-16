Contact Us
Missouri fuel tax increase now law

July 15, 2021

Land Line Now, July 15, 2021.

A new Missouri law is set to raise the state’s fuel tax for the first time in a quarter century. The matter, however, might not be settled.

I. Today’s news with Scott Thompson

A new report says the FMCSA is letting too many disqualified drivers stay behind the wheel. A major city moves one step closer to sticking it to truckers. And one instance where you might not mind someone breaking into your house.

II. Supply chain concerns may drive driver turnover discussion

What do you hear over and over in news coverage of the economy lately? Supply chain, supply chain, supply chain. Now, that may end up being the driving force for either a solution to turnover or more nonsense about an imaginary driver shortage.

III. Missouri fuel tax is law – for now

A higher fuel tax is now law in Missouri, while Louisiana looks to the existing state budget to pay for more road work. Also, We’ll bring you information about upcoming truck shows on the Land Line Now Industry Calendar.

IV. Senate may vote on a bill that’s yet to be written

The first vote in the Senate on their infrastructure plan is likely next week – the only problem is, they haven’t finished writing it yet. We’ll explain what they’re up to now.

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

  • Get information and follow the progress on Arizona’s Broadway Curve Improvement Project here.
  • If you would like to comment on the FMCSA’s proposal to allow more room to mount safety devices to the inside of your windshield, go to gov. Those comments are due Aug. 5.
  • OOIDA is offering a free Truck to Success webinar at 7 p.m. central time July 20. The webinar will cover the cost of operations. You can sign up for the webinar here.
  • Starting Friday, Marty Ellis and OOIDA’s tour truck, the Spirit of the American Trucker, will be at the second annual Western Nebraska Truck Show. That takes place in Bridgeport, Neb. You can find upcoming Spirit stops here.
  • You can click here to register for the next MCSAC meeting.
  • To read about state legislation, visit Land Line Magazine’s Daily News by State.
  • View notices on the Bulletin Board.
  • Be sure to check out the new Fighting for Truckers website. And remember, it’s never too late to contact your lawmakers. You can do that via the website or by calling 202-224-3121.
  • You can find upcoming truck shows and events here.
  • If you’ve been hauling COVID-19 vaccines across the country in recent weeks, we want to hear from you for a story we’re working on. Just send an email to LandLineNow@OOIDA.com and we’ll get back to you.
  • OOIDA has an online resource to provide access to information needed to operate in the coronavirus pandemic. Click on the COVID-19 menu at the top of the page on the Land Line Media website.
