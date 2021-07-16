Missouri fuel tax increase now law

Land Line Now, July 15, 2021.

A new Missouri law is set to raise the state’s fuel tax for the first time in a quarter century. The matter, however, might not be settled.

I. Today’s news with Scott Thompson

A new report says the FMCSA is letting too many disqualified drivers stay behind the wheel. A major city moves one step closer to sticking it to truckers. And one instance where you might not mind someone breaking into your house.

II. Supply chain concerns may drive driver turnover discussion

What do you hear over and over in news coverage of the economy lately? Supply chain, supply chain, supply chain. Now, that may end up being the driving force for either a solution to turnover or more nonsense about an imaginary driver shortage.

III. Missouri fuel tax is law – for now

A higher fuel tax is now law in Missouri, while Louisiana looks to the existing state budget to pay for more road work. Also, We’ll bring you information about upcoming truck shows on the Land Line Now Industry Calendar.

IV. Senate may vote on a bill that’s yet to be written

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The first vote in the Senate on their infrastructure plan is likely next week – the only problem is, they haven’t finished writing it yet. We’ll explain what they’re up to now.

