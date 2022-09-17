Contact Us
Misconceptions about overtime bill

September 16, 2022

The introduction of a bill that would guarantee overtime pay for truckers has some people concerned, but OOIDA says the measure would end up benefitting truckers across the board.

Today’s News: Two states get tens of millions of dollars to expand truck parking

Plus, got thoughts on ELDs? Of course you do, and FMCSA wants to hear them, plus OOIDA commemorates POW/MIA Remembrance Day

Beginner’s guide to truck customization

Your truck is your place of work, so it only makes sense that you’d want to make it into something special. That’s a start, but figuring out where and how to begin can get pretty overwhelming pretty fast. Some tips to get your customization started.

South Dakota Convoy for Special Olympics

The South Dakota Convoy for Special Olympics is a great event with great people coming together for a great cause. OOIDA tour truck driver Marty Ellis is one of those great people, and he joins us with details of this weekend’s festivities.

Listen to our entire show

Bullhorn logo smallSubscribe to Land Line Now

Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cellphone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.

AB5

FAQ about AB5

FAQ about AB5. We’re getting a lot of questions about enforcement and implementation of California’s controversial law. We answer the ones we can.

September 15

ripple effect

Ripple effects of labor unrest possible in coming weeks

Labor unrest in the rail and ocean transportation sectors could have ripple effects on truckload markets in the coming weeks. Dean Croke of DAT explains before getting into the latest data from the spot market.

September 14

Guaranteeing Overtime for Truckers Act

Trucker overtime bill introduced in Senate

The fight to make sure truckers are compensated for all the hours they work takes a big step forward as the Guaranteeing Overtime for Truckers Act is introduced in the Senate.

September 13

Missing woman featured on truck, trailer wrap campaign. Photo by Heather Davis, Washington State Patrol

Homeward Bound leans on truckers to help bring missing children home

A project out West leans on truckers and their trailers in the never-ending mission to bring missing children back home where they belong.

September 12

