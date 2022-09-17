Misconceptions about overtime bill

The introduction of a bill that would guarantee overtime pay for truckers has some people concerned, but OOIDA says the measure would end up benefitting truckers across the board.
Today’s News: Two states get tens of millions of dollars to expand truck parking
Plus, got thoughts on ELDs? Of course you do, and FMCSA wants to hear them, plus OOIDA commemorates POW/MIA Remembrance Day
Beginner’s guide to truck customization
Your truck is your place of work, so it only makes sense that you’d want to make it into something special. That’s a start, but figuring out where and how to begin can get pretty overwhelming pretty fast. Some tips to get your customization started.
South Dakota Convoy for Special Olympics
The South Dakota Convoy for Special Olympics is a great event with great people coming together for a great cause. OOIDA tour truck driver Marty Ellis is one of those great people, and he joins us with details of this weekend’s festivities.
OOIDA is encouraging truckers to contact their senators and ask them to co-sponsor bill S4823, the Guaranteeing Overtime for Truckers Act.
Chrome Shop Mafia and 4 State Trucks
Marty Ellis and OOIDA's tour truck, the Spirit of the American Trucker, are at the South Dakota Truck Convoy for Special Olympics taking place at W.H. Lyons Fairgrounds in Sioux Falls.
