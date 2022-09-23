Michigan trucker saves toddler

A truck driver in Michigan is being hailed as a hero for rescuing a toddler that was playing on the side of the highway. We’ll talk with him about what happened and how he is being honored for the rescue.
Listen to our full show
A truck driver in Michigan is being hailed as a hero for rescuing a toddler who was playing on the side of the highway. We’ll talk with him about what happened, and how he is being honored for the rescue. Also, OOIDA has told FMCSA that more flexibility in hours of service – in part because of what we’ve learned from the COVID-19 emergency declaration. Also, OOIDA responds to a notice regarding possible changes to the electronic logging device mandate. And West Virginia state lawmakers have approved two bills that are designed to boost spending on highways. Meanwhile, Missouri’s governor wants to return a budget surplus to the taxpayers – possibly including the fuel tax.
Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson
A federal judge says OOIDA can represent small-business truckers in a lawsuit against California’s AB5 law after all. The Association says the COVID-19 emergency declaration has worked so well, why not give truckers more permanent hours-of-service flexibility? And ranking the best and worst highways for amenities.
OOIDA: more hours of service flexibility
OOIDA has told FMCSA that more flexibility in hours of service – in part because of what we’ve learned from the COVID-19 emergency declaration. Also, OOIDA responds to a notice regarding possible changes to the electronic logging device mandate.
State boosts highway spending
West Virginia state lawmakers have approved two bills that are designed to boost spending on highways. Meanwhile, Missouri’s governor wants to return a budget surplus to the taxpayers – possibly including the fuel tax.
Subscribe to Land Line Now
Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cellphone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.
Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information
- You’ve got just one more day to comment on an exemption request from the Trucking Alliance about hair testing. The comment period ends Sept. 23.
- Starting Sunday, Marty Ellis and OOIDA’s tour truck, the Spirit of the American Trucker, will be at the TA in Oakley, Kan. That’s at Exit 76 on Interstate 70. Find upcoming Spirit stops here.
- If you know someone deserving of the Highway Angel award you can find details and nomination form online.
- FMCSA seeks input on ELD rulemaking revisions. Find out more.
- Get the details on FMCSA’s proposal for a study on automated driving system-equipped commercial motor vehicles and driver engagement.
- To read about state legislation, visit Land Line Magazine’s Daily News by State.
- Remember, it’s never too late to contact your lawmakers. You can do that via the Fighting for Truckers website or by calling 202-224-3121.
- Find out how to listen to Land Line Now on TNC Radio.
- You can donate to the Truckers for Troops fund all year.
- OOIDA has an online resource to provide access to information needed to operate in the coronavirus pandemic. Click on the COVID-19 menu at the top of the page on the Land Line Media website.