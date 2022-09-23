Michigan trucker saves toddler

A truck driver in Michigan is being hailed as a hero for rescuing a toddler that was playing on the side of the highway. We’ll talk with him about what happened and how he is being honored for the rescue.

A truck driver in Michigan is being hailed as a hero for rescuing a toddler who was playing on the side of the highway. We’ll talk with him about what happened, and how he is being honored for the rescue. Also, OOIDA has told FMCSA that more flexibility in hours of service – in part because of what we’ve learned from the COVID-19 emergency declaration. Also, OOIDA responds to a notice regarding possible changes to the electronic logging device mandate. And West Virginia state lawmakers have approved two bills that are designed to boost spending on highways. Meanwhile, Missouri’s governor wants to return a budget surplus to the taxpayers – possibly including the fuel tax.

