Meera Joshi is leaving – how does that affect big ticket trucking issues?

Meera Joshi is leaving her position at FMCSA. And that departure could have an effect on a number of issues important to truck drivers.

I. Today’s news with Scott Thompson

In a surprise announcement, FMCSA’s acting administrator says she’s leaving her post. Fuel prices dip yet again. And Nikola settles with the SEC.

II. Meera Joshi departure and the issues

As we reported earlier, Meera Joshi has announced her departure from FMCSA. And that could have an effect on issues important to truckers. We’ll cover that – and offer a few thoughts on the U.S. DOT’s strategic plan.

III. State issues then and now

We’ll take a trip down memory lane to compare what issues were hot on the state levels years ago and the issues that are issues right now. Mike Matousek of OOIDA plays the roles of Christmas Past, Christmas Present and Christmas Future for us.

IV. Inflation report could get feds to change course

As the federal government and lawmakers get to the holidays, they face a number of issues, bills not yet passed, and actions that need to be taken. But all of that may well depend on a report coming out very soon from federal agencies.

