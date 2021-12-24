Meera Joshi is leaving – how does that affect big ticket trucking issues?

Meera Joshi is leaving her position at FMCSA. And that departure could have an effect on a number of issues important to truck drivers.
Click on the play button to hear our latest podcast.
I. Today’s news with Scott Thompson
In a surprise announcement, FMCSA’s acting administrator says she’s leaving her post. Fuel prices dip yet again. And Nikola settles with the SEC.
II. Meera Joshi departure and the issues
As we reported earlier, Meera Joshi has announced her departure from FMCSA. And that could have an effect on issues important to truckers. We’ll cover that – and offer a few thoughts on the U.S. DOT’s strategic plan.
III. State issues then and now
We’ll take a trip down memory lane to compare what issues were hot on the state levels years ago and the issues that are issues right now. Mike Matousek of OOIDA plays the roles of Christmas Past, Christmas Present and Christmas Future for us.
IV. Inflation report could get feds to change course
As the federal government and lawmakers get to the holidays, they face a number of issues, bills not yet passed, and actions that need to be taken. But all of that may well depend on a report coming out very soon from federal agencies.
Subscribe to Land Line Now
Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cellphone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.
Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information
- Starting Jan. 3, Marty Ellis and the Spirit of the American Trucker will be at the TA in Terrell, Texas. That’s at Exit 503 off Interstate 20. Find upcoming Spirit stops here.
- To read about state legislation, visit Land Line Magazine’s Daily News by State.
- View the most recent notices on the Bulletin Board.
- Be sure to check out the Fighting for Truckers website. Remember, it’s never too late to contact your lawmakers. You can do that via the website or by calling 202-224-3121.
- You can donate to the Truckers for Troops fund all year long.
- OOIDA has an online resource to provide access to information needed to operate in the coronavirus pandemic. Click on the COVID-19 menu at the top of the page on the Land Line Media website.
- If you see suspicious activity that does not rise to the level of a 911 call, contact the TSA at 1-844-TSA-FRST.
- You can find a location to get a COVID-19 vaccination by entering a zip code into the website VaccineFinder.org, by texting your zip code to 438829, or by calling 1-800-232-0233.
- Truckers can receive vouchers for free flu, pneumonia and shingles vaccinations. Email the St. Christopher Fund at julie@truckersfund.org or call 865-544-8145.
- If a carrier, shipper, receiver or broker coerces you to violate the regulations, document the coercive act, then either call 1-888-DOT-SAFT or file a complaint online to the National Consumer Complaint Database.