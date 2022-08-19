Medical Examiner Handbook – how will it affect you?

A draft of the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s Medical Examiner Handbook is now available – and truckers have a chance to make their views known about its contents.
FMCSA says they’ve recorded just two crashes involving trucks operating under their COVID-19 emergency declaration. Kentucky outlines what it’s doing to get roads back open following widespread, devastating flooding. And a new warning about the spotted lanternfly.
A couple in Colorado are doing what they can to diversify the trucking industry. We’ll hear from one of the co-founders of Carter’s Truck Driving Academy about how they got started and what they’re doing to encourage more people of color to consider a career behind the wheel.
Another round of tax relief will soon be available to Indiana residents as part of a legislative action designed to help with higher prices – but does it include any relief involving the fuel excise tax? Meanwhile, voters in two states will have their say regarding proposed taxes on millionaires to pay for transportation.
