Medical Examiner Handbook – how will it affect you?

August 18, 2022

A draft of the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s Medical Examiner Handbook is now available – and truckers have a chance to make their views known about its contents.

Listen to our full show

A draft of the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s Medical Examiner Handbook is now available – and truckers have a chance to make their views known about its contents. Also, a couple in Colorado are doing what they can to diversify the trucking industry. We’ll hear from one of the co-founders of Carter’s Truck Driving Academy about how they got started and what they’re doing. And another round of tax relief will soon be available to Indiana residents as part of a legislative action designed to help with higher prices – but does it include any relief involving the fuel excise tax?

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

 

FMCSA says they’ve recorded just two crashes involving trucks operating under their COVID-19 emergency declaration. Kentucky outlines what it’s doing to get roads back open following widespread, devastating flooding. And a new warning about the spotted lanternfly.

Diversifying trucking one step at a time

A couple in Colorado are doing what they can to diversify the trucking industry. We’ll hear      from one of the co-founders of Carter’s Truck Driving Academy about how they got started and what they’re doing to encourage more people of color to consider a career behind the wheel.

Tax relief, but not fuel tax

Another round of tax relief will soon be available to Indiana residents as part of a legislative action designed to help with higher prices – but does it include any relief involving the fuel excise tax? Meanwhile, voters in two states will have their say regarding proposed taxes on millionaires to pay for transportation.

Related Podcasts

used truck freight GBATS 2021 semis in a line

What’s the story in the used truck market?

Steve Tam of ACT Research says we’re seeing things move in the used truck market. He joins us to discuss what the latest numbers tell us.

August 17

Coffee company sets it sights on truckers

We’ll talk with the men at Big Rig Coffee, a company that’s brewing up a cup of joe to give back to the most deserving workforce in the U.S.

August 16

truck parking carrier 411

Carrier 411 leaves some truckers on the sidelines

A service called Carrier 411 is sharing information with brokers about truckers. And for some truckers, that’s led to some serious problems.

August 15

cost of doing business highway money driver pay

Cost of doing business: Why it’s up

The cost of doing business went up in 2021. However, an updated report from ATRI provides some evidence to that fact – and explores why.

August 12

