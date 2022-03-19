Marty heads to the Mid-America Trucking Show

Marty Ellis has just finished with his first trucking event of the year and is now headed to the largest – his first Mid-America Trucking Show as driver of the Spirit of the American Trucker.
Listen to our full show
Marty Ellis has just finished with his first trucking event of the year and is now headed to the largest – his first Mid-America Trucking Show as driver of the Spirit of the American Trucker. Also, from a state acting to improve parking and bathroom access for truckers to a federal agency that’s pursuing a regulation no matter how it hurts America’s truckers, we’ll offer up some Roses and Razzberries. And a Trump administration rule broadening who can be an independent contractor, which was nixed by the Biden administration, is back thanks to a court decision. Confused? We’ll explain.
Catch up on the news with Ashley Blackford
A $9.7 billion dollar infrastructure bill in introduced in Massachusetts. A truck driver in Mississippi is crediting with saving another trucker’s life. And the Florida DOT wants to talk about parking along I-4.
Roses and Razzberries
From a state that has taken action to improve parking and bathroom access for truckers to a federal agency that’s pursuing a regulation no matter how it hurts America’s truckers, we’ll tell you who in recent news has been good and who’s been bad with some Roses and Razzberries.
Who is an independent contractor?
A Trump administration rule broadening who can be an independent contractor, which was nixed by the Biden administration, is back thanks to a court decision. Confused? We’ll find out what’s going on and why it’s important to you.
Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information
- Marty Ellis and the Spirit of the American Trucker are at the Candy Bass TA in Nashville, Tenn. That’s at Exit 48 off Interstate 24. Find upcoming Spirit stops here.
- As OOIDA leads up to its 50th anniversary, they are looking to document members. That includes why they are part of the organization and why it’s important to them. Stop by the main OOIDA booth at MATS and let someone there know you’d like to make a testimonial. That’s at the center of the back of the North Wing.
- OOIDA is hosting a town hall meeting at MATS at 1 p.m. Friday, March 25, in room C108 to discuss current issues in the trucking industry. All truckers are welcome.
