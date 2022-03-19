Marty heads to the Mid-America Trucking Show

Marty Ellis has just finished with his first trucking event of the year and is now headed to the largest – his first Mid-America Trucking Show as driver of the Spirit of the American Trucker.

A $9.7 billion dollar infrastructure bill in introduced in Massachusetts. A truck driver in Mississippi is crediting with saving another trucker’s life. And the Florida DOT wants to talk about parking along I-4.

Roses and Razzberries

From a state that has taken action to improve parking and bathroom access for truckers to a federal agency that’s pursuing a regulation no matter how it hurts America’s truckers, we’ll tell you who in recent news has been good and who’s been bad with some Roses and Razzberries.

Who is an independent contractor?

A Trump administration rule broadening who can be an independent contractor, which was nixed by the Biden administration, is back thanks to a court decision. Confused? We’ll find out what’s going on and why it’s important to you.

