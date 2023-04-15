A man who spent 20 years in prison decided to turn his life around, and he now operates three businesses, including a trucking company. We’ll hear from about what he’s doing with his second chance. Also, for a decade now TravelCenters of America has recognized professional drivers who demonstrate traits that bring a high level of respect to the truck driving profession. They’re called Citizen Drivers – and this year’s class of two fits the bill. And Marty Ellis is hearing from truckers about how we train new drivers – or more precisely, how we don’t train new drivers.
9:43 – Citizen drivers have a few things in common.
24:03 – Making the most of a second chance.
38:47 – The lack of driver training.
Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information
- Learn more about the OOIDA Safe Driving Award Program.
- Marty Ellis and the Spirit of the American Trucker are at the Swamp East Missouri Truck Show and Convoy. That’s at the Sikeston Complex in Sikeston, Mo. Stop in to join or renew OOIDA membership for two years at $50. Find upcoming Spirit stops here.
- Learn more about Ed Hennings at edhennings.com Remember, it’s never too late to contact your lawmakers.
- You can donate to the Truckers for Troops fund all year.
- Find out how to listen to Land Line Now on TNC Radio.
Subscribe to Land Line Now
Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cellphone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.
Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson
FMCSA is looking to expand its Crash Preventability Determination Program. You’ll soon get a chance to let the EPA know what you think about its new emissions proposals. And “Brother, can ya spare a dime?” Or perhaps, even two million of them?
Citizen drivers have a few things in common
For a decade now, TravelCenters of America has recognized professional drivers who demonstrate traits that bring a high level of respect to the truck driving profession. They’re called Citizen Drivers – and this year’s class of two fits the bill. We spoke with both of this year’s winners – and found more than a couple of common threads between them.
Making the most of a second chance
From being behind bars to becoming a business owner, Ed Hennings spent 20 years in prison after he was convicted of first-degree reckless homicide. With a possibility of a second chance, he decided to turn his life around. He now owns and operates three businesses, including a trucking company. We’ll hear from him about changing the course of his life and becoming an inspiration for others.
The lack of driver training
Marty Ellis is at one of his first community-based truck shows of the year as he makes his way through the Midwest. While he is, he’s been hearing from truckers about how we train new drivers – or more precisely, how we don’t train new drivers.