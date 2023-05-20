Making Missouri’s roads safer ► Podcast

We’ll hear from Missouri’s DOT commercial motor vehicle program manager on today’s show. She recently spoke with us about her role, and the efforts underway to make Missouri’s roads as safe as possible. Also, from a trucker reunited with his dog, to states with the worst truck parking availability, we’ll tell you who in recent news has been good – and who’s been bad – with some Roses and Razzberries. And plenty of people in trucking love the look of the classic long-nosed conventional semi. And they are beautiful machines. But for years, we’ve all heard over and over that they’re going away – and then they come back for another round.
10:12– Making Missouri’s roads safer
39:36 – Long-nosed conventionals may never go away
Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information
- Learn more about the OOIDA Safe Driving Award Program.
- Saturday Marty Ellis and OOIDA’s tour truck, the Spirit of the American Trucker, will be at the Semi Crazy Cornfield Round Up. That takes place at Waspy’s Truck Stop off Highway 71 in Audubon, Iowa. Stop in to join or renew OOIDA membership for two years at $50. Find upcoming Spirit stops here.
- If you want to submit a Rose or Razzberry for consideration on air or in the magazine, you can send them here, or visit us on Facebook.
- Remember, it’s never too late to contact your lawmakers.
- You can donate to the Truckers for Troops fund all year.
- Find out how to listen to Land Line Now on TNC Radio.
- You can take the full Truck to Success seminar online here.
Subscribe to Land Line Now
Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cellphone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.
Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson
Millions are announced for repairs to roads and bridges damaged by natural disasters. The first ever alternative fuel corridor is announced between the U.S. and Canada. And NTSB recommends all inspections be reviewed for bridges made of uncoated weathering steel.
Making Missouri’s roads safer
We’ll hear from Missouri’s DOT commercial motor vehicle program manager on today’s show. She recently spoke with us about her role, and the efforts underway to make Missouri’s roads as safe as possible.
Roses and Razzberries
From a trucker reunited with his dog, to states with the worst truck parking availability, we’ll tell you who in recent news has been good – and who’s been bad – with some Roses and Razzberries.
Long-nosed conventionals may never go away
Plenty of people in trucking love the look of the classic long-nosed conventional semi. And they are beautiful machines. But for years, we’ve all heard over and over that they’re going away – and then they come back for another round.