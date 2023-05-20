Making Missouri’s roads safer ► Podcast

We’ll hear from Missouri’s DOT commercial motor vehicle program manager on today’s show. She recently spoke with us about her role, and the efforts underway to make Missouri’s roads as safe as possible. Also, from a trucker reunited with his dog, to states with the worst truck parking availability, we’ll tell you who in recent news has been good – and who’s been bad – with some Roses and Razzberries. And plenty of people in trucking love the look of the classic long-nosed conventional semi. And they are beautiful machines. But for years, we’ve all heard over and over that they’re going away – and then they come back for another round.

0:00 – Newscast

10:12– Making Missouri’s roads safer

24:52 – Roses and Razzberries

39:36 – Long-nosed conventionals may never go away

Millions are announced for repairs to roads and bridges damaged by natural disasters. The first ever alternative fuel corridor is announced between the U.S. and Canada. And NTSB recommends all inspections be reviewed for bridges made of uncoated weathering steel.

Making Missouri’s roads safer

Roses and Razzberries

Long-nosed conventionals may never go away

