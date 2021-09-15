Contact Us

Like Charlie Brown with the football, Congress fails to pass truck parking amendment

September 14, 2021

|

Land Line Now, Sept. 14, 2021.

Click on the play button to hear our latest podcast.

truck parking

I. Today’s News with Greg Grisolano

Last-ditch effort to secure truck parking funding in the House has been defeated; Tropical Storm Nicholas is poised to dump more rain on the Gulf Coast; and a Canadian logging trucker is finding fame on TikTok.

II. Quarterly estimated tax payments and tax extensions

Tips on quarterly estimated tax payments and tax extensions for those who own their own business and the self-employed.

III. State legislative update

California looks all but certain to extend a mileage tax pilot program and Alaska makes moves to raise its fuel tax rate for the first time in more than 50 years.

IV. Congress fails to pass another truck parking amendment

Like Charlie Brown with the football, Congress failed to pass another truck parking amendment and we’ve got the details, the analysis and the new path forward.

Bullhorn logo smallSubscribe to Land Line Now

Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cellphone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

Related Podcasts

Broken glass

Physical damage coverage: optional but necessary

Physical damage coverage may be optional, but it might as well be necessary. Plus, the biggest takeaways from the recent CVSA conference.

September 13

GBATS: Big event is just two weeks away

In just two weeks, truckers will gather in Joplin, Mo., for GBATS – the biennial Guilty By Association Truck Show. We’ll have a preview.

September 10

FMCSA HOS crash not your fault? then lose it

FMCSA gives states truck safety cash

The FMCSA is giving states truck safety money to update their technology, to improve their compliance with federal CDL standards, and more.

September 09

drug test

Drug test system latest victim of COVID

COVID-19 has affected nearly everything, but it’s affecting more than you know. Among those things is how you get an alcohol or drug test.

September 08

Latest Podcasts

All Podcasts »

Like Charlie Brown with the football, Congress fails to pass truck parking amendment

Physical damage coverage: optional but necessary

GBATS: Big event is just two weeks away

FMCSA gives states truck safety cash

Drug test system latest victim of COVID