Like Charlie Brown with the football, Congress fails to pass truck parking amendment

Land Line Now, Sept. 14, 2021.
Click on the play button to hear our latest podcast.
I. Today’s News with Greg Grisolano
Last-ditch effort to secure truck parking funding in the House has been defeated; Tropical Storm Nicholas is poised to dump more rain on the Gulf Coast; and a Canadian logging trucker is finding fame on TikTok.
II. Quarterly estimated tax payments and tax extensions
Tips on quarterly estimated tax payments and tax extensions for those who own their own business and the self-employed.
III. State legislative update
California looks all but certain to extend a mileage tax pilot program and Alaska makes moves to raise its fuel tax rate for the first time in more than 50 years.
IV. Congress fails to pass another truck parking amendment
Like Charlie Brown with the football, Congress failed to pass another truck parking amendment and we’ve got the details, the analysis and the new path forward.
Subscribe to Land Line Now
Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cellphone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.
Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information
- Find events and discounts celebrating truckers here.
- Marty Ellis and OOIDA’s tour truck, the Spirit of the American Trucker, are at the Jerry Seaman TA in Vermillion, S.D. That’s at Exit 26 off Interstate 29. You can find upcoming Spirit stops here.
- If you have questions about tax matters, call Shasta May at 888-407-1669, or you can email her here. You also can visit the MBA Tax and Bookkeeping Service website.
- You can get the IRS tax extension form here. And get the form for estimated quarterly tax payments here.
- To read about state legislation, visit Land Line Magazine’s Daily News by State.
- View notices on the Bulletin Board.
- Be sure to check out the new Fighting for Truckers website. And remember, it’s never too late to contact your lawmakers. You can do that via the website or by calling 202-224-3121.
- OOIDA has an online resource to provide access to information needed to operate in the coronavirus pandemic. Click on the COVID-19 menu at the top of the page on the Land Line Media website.