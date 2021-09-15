Like Charlie Brown with the football, Congress fails to pass truck parking amendment

Land Line Now, Sept. 14, 2021.

I. Today’s News with Greg Grisolano

Last-ditch effort to secure truck parking funding in the House has been defeated; Tropical Storm Nicholas is poised to dump more rain on the Gulf Coast; and a Canadian logging trucker is finding fame on TikTok.

II. Quarterly estimated tax payments and tax extensions

Tips on quarterly estimated tax payments and tax extensions for those who own their own business and the self-employed.

III. State legislative update

California looks all but certain to extend a mileage tax pilot program and Alaska makes moves to raise its fuel tax rate for the first time in more than 50 years.

IV. Congress fails to pass another truck parking amendment

Like Charlie Brown with the football, Congress failed to pass another truck parking amendment and we’ve got the details, the analysis and the new path forward.

