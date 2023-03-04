Legal marijuana’s effect on trucking

The legalization of weed across the country has presented a unique challenge for fleets and drivers alike – but the impact is just starting to take shape. To gain a better understanding the effect of legal marijuana on the trucking industry, the American Trucking Research Institute has launched a new survey. We’re joined by Jeff Short of ATRI to find out what they’re hoping to find out.

A U.S. Senator calls for action against an upcoming EPA regulation that will affect the trucking industry. OOIDA voices concerns about President Biden’s pick for labor secretary. And so-called “fears” about automated vehicles are growing.

A look ahead to OOIDA at MATS

The Mid-America Trucking Show will get underway in a few weeks. OOIDA’s Marketing Manager discusses what the Association has planned for the event.

Some precautions for your windshield

As he gets ready to get back on the road, Marty Ellis ran into some interesting stories. One involves some precautions truckers should look into if they are about to have their windshield replaced. And the other involves a personal vehicle with some problems that many truckers are having as well.

